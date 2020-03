At 4 p.m., the Secretary of Health for the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine, will offer an update on the spread of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

This announcement comes just hours later from the seventh confirmed case of coronavirus in the state.

A cardiologist at CHOP in King of Prussia is the latest coronavirus patient in the commonwealth.

Watch the livestream below.

You can also click here to watch the news conference on the state Department of Health website.

For previous coverage: