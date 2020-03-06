Gov. Tom Wolf and top state health and emergency management officials will provide an update on COVID-19 this morning.

A tweeted announcement says it will be livestreamed at 9:30 a.m. and will outline steps Pennsylvanians can take to keep themselves healthy.

Watch the livestream below:

No confirmed cases have been reported in Pennsylvania so far, but today Central Bucks School District closed five schools, saying members from the community were exposed to a confirmed case of the coronavirus in another state, according to a letter to the community on the school district's website.

The latest Associated Press count shows more than 200 cases and 12 deaths across 18 states.

Related articles