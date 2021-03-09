mass vaccination site
218 chairs have been set up for a mass vaccination site inside the former Bon Ton store at Park City Monday, March 1, 2021.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

Lancaster County's COVID-19 mass vaccination center opens on Wednesday with 500 people already registered for their first vaccine dose.

If fully supplied, the vaccination center will be able to accommodate 6,000 shots per day, according to county commissioners. 

For a sneak peek at what to expect, watch the livestream below.

The vaccination center, located at Park City Mall in the former Bon-Ton department store wing, will receive its first 5,000 doses from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The venue will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

People can register for appointments online at VaccinateLancaster.org or by phone at (717) 588-1020. The phone line is staffed Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To register, a person needs to provide demographic details, medical history and COVID-19 history, contact information.

