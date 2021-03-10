Governor Tom Wolf, as well as many other state and local officials, visited the newly opened COVID-19 mass vaccination center at Park City Center to talk about the importance of transportation for senior citizens and those with disabilities.

The press conference started at 1:30 p.m.

Besides Gov. Wolf, among those in attendance were Transportation Deputy Secretary for Multimodal Transportation Jennie Granger, Department of Health Senior Advisor Lindsey Mauldin, South Central Transit Authority Executive Director David Kilmer, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Michael Ripchinski, COVID-19 Vaccine Joint Task Force Member Sen. Ryan Aument and State Rep. Mike Sturla.