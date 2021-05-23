When visiting Lancaster’s mass vaccination site in March, Gov. Tom Wolf praised the public-private collaboration, saying it was a “really good example of what local folks can do” to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the capacity to administer up to 6,000 doses a day — at a time when the public was clamoring for limited vaccine — the site had a wait list of 50,000 in short order.

What it didn’t have was a toll-free phone number for patients to call.

And the mass vaccination site — located at the former Bon-Ton department store in Park City Center — still doesn’t have a toll-free phone number.

Theresa Jumper, of Lancaster, said she was slapped with a surprise $26.03 long distance phone bill after calling 717-588-1020.

“I just never expected it to be a toll call the way it was promoted because it’s in Lancaster,” said Jumper, 80.

Jumper added, “It just never crossed my mind.”

That’s because the mass vaccination site is in Lancaster, while the call center is in Akron.

She’s not alone.

Carrie Anderson doesn’t have long-distance service through her telephone carrier. Without the help of assistants in the Lancaster city mayor’s and county commissioners offices she would not have been able to make and confirm her two appointments for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. That’s because it’s a long distance call from Lancaster to Akron.

“Why would they create a system that doesn’t work for people?” asked Anderson, 46, of Lancaster.

At a time when it is common to schedule appointments online, vaccine providers in Pennsylvania were required to have a phone number to address access issues for those without internet service.

Brett Marcy, a spokesman for the Vaccinate Lancaster Coalition, which operates the mass vaccination site, blamed the oversight on the speed with which the center opened.

“We focused on the most expedient option to get a phone number activated quickly, as it was imperative that we get our community members registered and scheduled for vaccination as quickly as possible,” Marcy wrote in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline.

John Lines, a spokesman for Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, the lead health care partner for the coalition, declined to comment.

The issue was brought to the attention of the site as well as county and city leaders shortly after its March 10 opening.

Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace, Lancaster County Commissioners Josh Parsons, Craig Lehman and Ray D’Agostino all declined to comment.

It’s uncertain how many Lancastrians were impacted by the toll charge. It’s also unclear why, when the issue was raised, officials did not find a workable solution for a public health effort in which 100% of eligible expenses of the site’s $17 million budget are reimbursable through FEMA.

The vaccination center discontinued Sunday hours beginning May 16. Marcy previously said it is slated to remain open until June 30. Lehman, however, has said the center will operate until the beginning of June.

