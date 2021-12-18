In an effort to cut costs and retain workers, UPMC announced Friday it is establishing its own in-house traveling nurse program.

Pre-pandemic, independent staffing agencies charged about $85 an hour and paid traveling nurses $50 an hour. Now, said John Galley, UPMC chief human resources officer, agencies charge between $200 and $280 an hour and pay $85 an hour.

“The cost is just tremendous and unsustainable,” Galley said.

UPMC will pay its in-house traveling nurses $85 an hour and surgical technicians $63 an hour as well as a $2,880 six-week travel allowance, paid in advance.

Holly Lorenz, chief nurse executive for UPMC, called the program innovative and bold.

“I think it’s one of the biggest game changers I’ve seen,” Lorenz said in a virtual press conference Friday.

Once ramped up, the goal is to employ about 800 traveling nurses, said Galley. Across the health system, which runs from Maryland to New York, UPMC employs about 800 staff from independent agencies. That’s about double what UPMC used last year.

Depending on the department, location and experience, UPMC pays nurses between $17.52 and $44.62 an hour, according to career page for job seekers. Many of the advertised positions offer a sign-on bonus.

“This is a solution,” Galley said. “This is not the solution that’s going to fix everything.”

For more information, visit https://careers.upmc.com/ and use the job code 210004LB.