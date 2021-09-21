UPMC will be running a COVID-19 vaccine drive at its UPMC Lititz facility Sept. 30 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., open to all and where immunocompromised people will be able to receive a third-dose booster, the Pittsburgh-based health system announced.

UPMC Lititz is located at 1500 Highland Drive in Warwick Township.

The event is also open anyone ages 12 and older, according to a UPMC press release, to receive their first vaccine doses as well.

Boosters are available for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which initially require a two-dose regime.

Health care workers will also offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, UPMC said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends those with moderately or severely compromised immune systems receive a third dose.

That can include people who are receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood, those who are taking immunosuppressant medication after an organ transplant, those with advanced or untreated HIV and those taking other drugs that can suppress their immune responses.

UPMC officials prefer patients register for the event ahead of time, but same-day appointments are also available. Those interested can register at vaccine.upmc.com or by calling 844-876-2822.