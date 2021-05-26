Some prayed while on their knees.

Others wiped away tears.

And still others made phone calls to senators imploring them to support the U.S. House-passed George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

All did so in Lancaster County to remember George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man murdered by a white police officer.

Tuesday marked one-year since former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck, setting off a summer of international outrage and protests.

“George Floyd is not a martyr,” Dr. Sharee Livingston, chair of the OB-GYN department at UPMC Lititz, told the dozen or so doctors who gathered on the hospital’s front lawn Tuesday afternoon. “He wanted to go home to his family that day.”

The group kneeled in silence for 569 seconds, the length of time Chauvin kneeled on Floyd.

Floyd’s murder — Livingston and others said — signifies the importance of collectively dismantling racism.

Livingston added, “Racism is a health care emergency.”

Recognizing existing health inequities, more than 200 cities and counties — including Pittsburgh and Allegheny County — have declared racism a public health emergency, according to Salud America!

A project of UT Health San Antonio, Salud America! supports policy and systemic changes for Latino children and families.

“We all feel very strongly about it,” said Dr. Sameera Syed, an obstetrician-gynecologist at UPMC Lititz. “There’s just no room for any racism whatsoever.”

UPMC Lititz was one of 11 hospitals across the system to participate in White Coats Against Racism Kneel and recognize the anniversary of Floyd’s death, Livingston said.

Tuesday was also the self-imposed deadline President Joe Biden had set for Congress to pass meaningful police reform.

The fate of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act remains uncertain as a number of Republican senators have signaled that they would not support dismantling qualified immunity, which shields officials — including police officers — from being personally liable for damages in civil lawsuits.

Without qualified immunity — local Black leaders said Tuesday — police reform would be symbolic.

“African American and Latino bills without any bite in it at all has created the mess that we’re dealing with now,” said the Rev. Roland Forbes, pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Lancaster and president of the IntraCity Progressive Pastor Association.

Forbes added, “I am prayerful that compromise will not be an in effective compromise, but one that speaks to the nation that something finally has been done.”

Volunteers with Lancaster NAACP were among those phoning lawmakers Tuesday.

Blanding Watson, Lancaster NAACP president, agreed saying his message to Republican lawmakers is: work with the other side.

“It’s just that simple,” Watson said.