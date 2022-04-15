With COVID-19 cases creeping up again, Philadelphia recently reimposed facemask requirements indoors, effective Monday.

Before asking if Lancaster County should be next, take in what Dr. John D. Goldman, an infectious disease expert at UPMC predicts: the beginning of the end of the virus that has wreaked havoc on American life the past two years and killed 1,654 people in Lancaster County.

“I believe we’re in transition, going from the pandemic to the endemic stage,” Goldman said. “I do believe there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.”

An epidemic is a disease that affects many people in a community or region while a pandemic is an epidemic spread over multiple countries.

Infections in Lancaster County had dropped to fewer than 100 a day in the middle of February. Gone are the days of seeing more than 1,000 cases in a day and the county peak of 1,538 infections on Jan. 15, state data shows.

Lancaster County hasn’t had a COVID-19-related death since last week, according to the coroner’s office.

But previous waves have resurfaced in the warmer months when people are inclined to gather and drop masking.

"I think if we do have a spring wave it will be modest," said Dr. Joseph Kontra, chief of infectious diseases at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. "Nobody is expecting a huge wave like we saw last spring or in the winter."

Still, COVID-19 infections are sneaking up again. At least 26 states, including Pennsylvania, are seeing case bumps, Kontra said.

But the gains in Lancaster County — at least for now — are modest.

LG Hospital, for example, had two COVID-19 patients on April 8. On April 13, the number was eight.

Several factors are contributing to the lower-case counts — these local experts said — but most notably the omicron variant that tore through the county this past winter, because it has provided a greater level of immunity.

But that doesn’t mean public health measures have banished the virus to the dustbin of history.

“I don’t think we’ve achieved herd immunity,” Goldman said. “I expect that there will be a COVID season.”

While Dr. Catharine Paules, an infectious diseases physician at Penn State Health, is hedging her bets, she said the low case counts are promising.

“The worst waves in the northeast have come in the winter months, Paules said.

Paules has her concern set elsewhere, several months from now when the immunity currently enjoyed — either from infection or boosters — will have likely waned.

“My great worry,” Paules said, “is the fall.”