UPMC is partnering with HACC to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics for anyone age 12 and older Tuesday at the college’s Lancaster and Harrisburg campuses.

While preregistration is preferred, walk-ins are welcome.

All three vaccines administered in the United States — the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson/Janssen — will be offered at each clinic.

For those who need to complete their vaccination series, second doses are available, with proof of an administered first dose.

Immunocompromised individuals may receive a third, booster shot for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. (The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have not yet approved a booster shot for the J&J vaccine.)

Clinics will be held at the:

• Lancaster campus: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., east lobby, 1641 Old Philadelphia Pike.

• Harrisburg campus: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Cooper building, 1 HACC Drive.

Face masks are required on all HACC campuses.

For more information or to register for the clinics, visit Vaccine.UPMC.com or call 844-876-2822 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., seven days a week.