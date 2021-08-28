COVID-19 vaccinations Lancaster EMS
A vial and syringe containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine sits on the table at the Lancaster EMS Headquarters 1829 Lincoln Hwy. in East Lampeter Township Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. The vaccine was administered to people in phase 1A at Lancaster EMS Monday.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

UPMC is partnering with HACC to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics for anyone age 12 and older Tuesday at the college’s Lancaster and Harrisburg campuses.

While preregistration is preferred, walk-ins are welcome.

All three vaccines administered in the United States — the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson/Janssen — will be offered at each clinic.

For those who need to complete their vaccination series, second doses are available, with proof of an administered first dose.

Immunocompromised individuals may receive a third, booster shot for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. (The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have not yet approved a booster shot for the J&J vaccine.)

Clinics will be held at the:

Lancaster campus: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., east lobby, 1641 Old Philadelphia Pike.

Harrisburg campus: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Cooper building, 1 HACC Drive.

Face masks are required on all HACC campuses.

For more information or to register for the clinics, visit Vaccine.UPMC.com or call 844-876-2822 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., seven days a week.

