Leslie C. Davis will take over as president and CEO of UPMC on Sunday, the health system’s board of directors announced Wednesday.

She will replace the retiring Jeffrey A. Romoff, who will serve as president emeritus through Oct. 1.

Davis, 62, most recently served as president of UPMC’s health services division and has been responsible for leading UPMC’s 40-hospital system with operations across Pennsylvania — including UPMC Lititz in Lancaster County — Maryland and New York, according to a press release.

Davis served as president of UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh from 2004 to 2018, prior to serving as chief operating officer of the health services division for three years. Before joining UPMC, she was president of Graduate Hospital in Philadelphia, part of Tenet Healthcare Corp.

She began her career at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City and spent 13 years with Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. She also served as chief operating officer of Presbyterian Medical Center and the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, as well as the chief marketing and planning officer for the University of Pennsylvania Health System.

Romoff, 75, has worked at UPMC since 1973. He was named president in 1996, with the CEO title being added in 2006.

UPMC had operating income of $836 million and operating revenues of $23 billion in 2020, according to the health system. It employs more than 92,000 people.