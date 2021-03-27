The United Way of Lancaster County next week will publicly present the findings of a Franklin & Marshall College study on the impact of COVID-19, including a public opinion poll that found overwhelming support for a local health department.

The free, two-hour event will be streamed via Zoom at 2 p.m. Wednesday in celebration of Women's History Month.

Susan Baldrige, former Partnership for Public Health executive director, will moderate the webinar.

Panelists include Tina Citro, WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital president; Dr. Sharee Livingston, chair of the OB-GYN department at UPMC Lititz; and Alice Yoder, executive director of Community Health at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

Jennifer Meyer, a government and public health professor at F&M, will present the results from the COVID-19 study and public health department opinion poll.

“United Way has always been driven by need assessments,” Kevin Ressler, United Way of Lancaster County president and CEO, said noting the COVID-19 study is part of the organization’s ongoing collaboration with F&M to identify where to make community investments.

Ressler added, “We don’t guess and stab at the dark with the work we do.”

To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-0f_c0XJTwyW31DKKmx-VA.