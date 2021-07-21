Unable to reach an agreement, roughly 60 unionized workers at Rose City Nursing & Rehabilitation in Lancaster city are expected to strike on Tuesday over issues related to low pay and health care insurance.

Employees from dietary, laundry and direct-care are among those will join the picket.

SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania union members at Rose City had planned a July 13 strike, but encouraged by management, went back to the bargaining table, said Karen Gownley, an SEIU spokeswoman. After those negotiations failed, Rose City union members voted on July 17 to authorize a 10-day strike notice, a legal requirement for health care workers in Pennsylvania.

Chris Troutman, Rose City administrator, did not respond to a phone call and email requesting comment.

Employees at the 124-bed for-profit facility at the 425 N. Duke St. in Lancaster city are seeking a living wage, improved staffing ratios and affordable health care insurance.

“We’re health care workers that can’t afford health care,” said LaShelle Robinson, a certified nursing assistant and union delegate.

The starting wage for many of those picketing, Robinson said, is $12 to $13 an hour, while temps hired to shore up a staffing shortage are paid two to three times more.

Last month, Pennsylvania lawmakers passed a state budget allocating $247 million of American Rescue Plan money for nursing homes. Direct-care workers at Rose City had anticipated the company’s allocation — which Robinson said was $6.6 million — would go to increase wages.

But in the negotiation’s last week, Rose City management offered workers a 10 cent raise and a quarterly $2 bonus for each hour worked, Robinson said.

With workers slow to return to low-paying jobs after the economic shutdown from COVID-19, Robinson noted that Walmart, Lowes and Sheetz pay more.

“They would pay more for someone to be on fries (at Sheetz) then to take care of lives,” Robinson said. “We provide care to people.”

Staffing shortages and low pay, both long-standing issues in nursing homes, were accentuated in the pandemic.

A national survey from the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living recently found 94% of respondents reported staffing shortages that required agency workers or extra shifts and overtime.

Union workers are also demanding the Pennsylvania Department of Health increase the minimum of direct resident care from 2.7 to 4.1 daily.

About 1,500 workers in 21 Pennsylvania facilities — including Rose City — will hold a one-day strike Tuesday. Also striking Tuesday are union members at Gardens at Blue Ridge in Harrisburg and Fairlane Gardens at Reading.

Robinson said management or temporary workers will fill in for striking employees.

As of Monday, 15 Rose City nursing home residents had died of COVID-19, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

The facility has a one-star overall rating by Nursing Home Compare, which indicates the facility performance is “much below average.” The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which has federal oversight of the nation’s nursing homes, created the hotel-like star rating system to provide greater information to consumers making a placement decision.

Keystone Nursing and Rehab of Lancaster operates Rose City.

Previously known as Lancaster Care & Rehabilitation Center and managed by Skyline Healthcare — which was unable to make payroll and feed and medicate residents 14 months after acquiring the home from GoldenLiving — the state stepped in with a temporary manager, Priority Healthcare Group.