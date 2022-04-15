Union Community Care announced Thursday that the federally qualified health center has increased the minimum starting rate for all its employees to $15 an hour.

Initially, the center’s base hourly rate ranged from $13 to $14 an hour, Nicole Specht, a spokesperson, said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline.

The pay bump went into effect this week.

“We understand that equity can only truly be achieved when everyone is paid a living, family-sustaining wage that allows them to meet their basic needs, and do more than simply ‘get by,’” Alisa Jones, Union Community Care’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

Jones added, “We are also facing dramatic increases in gas and food prices, and although we can’t control those factors, we can invest our limited resources in our employees – something we wholeheartedly believe in as an organization.”

Union Community Care employees also receive health and retirement benefits as well as tuition reimbursement.

Federally qualified health centers receive federal money to provide health care services to underserved communities.

Union Community Care serves Lancaster and Lebanon counties and has more than 300 employees in 12 locations.

The move by Union Community Care comes as health care providers have struggled to hold onto to staff. COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated a critical staffing shortage among health care workers.