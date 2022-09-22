Twenty-four people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Lancaster County on Wednesday, the lowest figure since late July, according to data from the state Department of Health.

Just one of those patients was on a ventilator, a figure that has not exceeded four since late February.

The modest decline in hospitalizations (it stood at 28 a week earlier) coincided with a slight reduction in the COVID-19 case rate. The seven-day average of new cases in the county dropped from about 105 per day on Sept. 13 to 99 per day on Tuesday, according to the state data.

The case rate is likely a significant undercount, however, as positive at-home tests are not reported to the state Department of Health.

Six people in the county have died of COVID-19 in the past two weeks, bringing the total number of deaths since March 2020 to 1,711, according to the county coroner’s office.

Just 7.2% of eligible county residents have received their second COVID-19 booster, compared to 30.7% who received their first booster and 59.1% who received their initial vaccine series, according to the state data. Residents can find locations where the shots are offered at vaccines.gov.