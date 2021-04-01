The message flashes across the computer screen "Your appointment is scheduled for .... "

Securing a vaccine appointment may feel like you have won the lottery, finished a marathon with no training or found a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. Trust me, I know. I actually yelled "SCORE!" with my arms raised one night after trying for a time.

I fell deep into the scheduling nightmare about a month ago while trying to secure an appointment for a loved one and realized just how hard the store, pharmacy and clinic systems could be for others.

Seeing a challenge, I dove head-first into the vaccine appointment rabbit hole and was determined to learn some tricks of the trade. I was convinced that it should not be as hard as it is and I felt for those less tech-savvy or those without the proper equipment.

I have since been become what I consider to be a skilled seeker. More than 40 people have now been vaccinated at various locations around the county by utilizing some of the tricks that I have learned over the past month.

While more pharmacies and clinics are offering the vaccine, it still can be a daunting task to wait out for your name to come up on a list.

Time to share the knowledge. Here are some of the best tips that you can use:

1. Follow the PA COVID Vaccine Match Maker Facebook page. Study it. Read each of the tips that are included on the page. They work. These people have been volunteering endless hours to help others get appointments and they know what they are doing. There is also a post on the page that will allow you to sign up to receive help getting an appointment.

2. Work on a computer desktop or laptop. Phones are not fast enough and you need to be able to grab an appointment fast. There are others out there trying for that same appointment. Some systems secure the appointment for you as soon as you select it, others do not. So speed is key.

That said, pretype all of your information on a separate screen (use notepad or Word). Then you just cut and paste the information needed. This info is usually name, date of birth, street address, cell phone number, last four of Social Security number and email address.

3. You only have to provide the required information. Do not bother with any of the doctor's information or health history. Select "do not know" if that is asked on a form. This also saves time. Only some of the platforms ask for this information, but it is not a requirement. Your insurance is also not required.

The time of day is the key. Rite Aid and CVS both drop in their appointments between 11:45 p.m. and 12:15 a.m. It is best to log on around 11:40 and go through the pre-qualifying questions and be ready to search when the time comes. If you dare, have a separate screen open with the PA COVID Vaccine Match Maker page opened to the "Vaccines Available" post. That post gets renewed every night and the seekers on that page are very helpful and will start to post the ZIP codes where they see appointments.

Weis loads its appointments in the morning around 6 a.m., but has been loading them in at midnight more recently, and Wegmans' are usually made available around 10 a.m.

The local clinics, such as Wellspan and Vaccinate Lancaster, require you to create accounts. Appointments are then made available to account holders.

4. Other helpful resources are the websites vaxxmaxx.com/riteaid and findashot.org. On these pages, you can search by state and area to see where vaccine appointments are open. Vaxxmaxx is solely for Rite Aid appointments. Findashot.org has several different stores and pharmacies listed. The sites refresh automatically and appointments and locations are shown within a matter of minutes of availability.

5. Every platform is different. However, most do allow you to search more locally once you have gotten past the main screen.

For instance, if you search the CVS vaccine page and it says there are no appointments available for Pennsylvania. Don't believe it. Go through Alabama. Click on Alabama and fill out the pre-qualifying information. Then search by your Pennsylvania ZIP code.

Cancellations happen all day long and you might find a cancellation.

The same applies for Wegmans. If there are no appointments available by searching for "Lancaster," search "Harrisburg." Then put in the Lancaster ZIP code of 17603. The point is to get into the schedule screen.

6. This one is important. Save your confirmation number if one is given. Some systems have been known to glitch and not every appointment receives a text or email. If you have a confirmation number, you can call the pharmacy or store to verify your appointment.

Most importantly, be patient and know that it will take more than one try. There are thousands of people trying to secure appointments.