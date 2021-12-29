With 2021 in the rearview mirror and the new year quickly approaching, LNP | LancasterOnline asked: What does 2022 hold for the COVID-19 pandemic?

A short recap: Mass vaccination promised a return to normalcy only to be met with resistance and new waves of case surges that have threatened to overwhelm local hospitals.

The omicron variant — which has become the new dominant strain — has stoked fears of yet another deadly wave just as families are getting together for the holiday.

So, what can Lancastrians expect for 2022?

As of Dec. 22, Lancaster County had more than 86,000 infections and 1,350 deaths with roughly 53% of the county fully vaccinated.

It’s important to note that this is a fast-motion. Said another way, there is no crystal ball.

“Long story short, if anyone says they know where the pandemic is headed this winter, I think they're a little overconfident in their predictive abilities,” David Dowdy, a John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health epidemiologist, said in an email.

Dowdy added, “There are too many variables at play to know what the next few months will hold — it could be anything from stabilization at current rates and falling within a month, to a major surge.”

To surge or not to surge, which is it?

Depends on who you ask.

While Dowdy isn’t certain cases will outstrip the records set last year, it’s already happened here, when earlier this month Lancaster County bested its previous hospitalization record of 178 set on Dec. 10, 2020, before vaccines were widely available.

“We remain concerned about a potential increase in hospitalizations to follow the holiday season in early to mid-January,” Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, said in an email.

LG Health officials expect the next three months to be worse than the surge that followed the holidays last year.

Dr. Eugene Curley, WellSpan infectious disease physician, agreed.

“Our teams already are exhausted, physically, and mentally, but continue to dig deep and provide compassionate care for the patients who come to us for help,” Curley said in an email. “Still, our hospitals already are overflowing, and tougher days may be ahead.”

This, Curley said, will likely mean longer emergency department waits, continued postponement of elective procedures and outpatient closures to shift personnel to respond to urgent care.

"What's happening in the United States is self-inflicted," said Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious diseases physician and senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. "This is people deciding to destroy their community hospital."

School mitigation decreases as cases surge

As COVID-19 rates increase, mitigation at Lancaster County schools is decreasing.

After the Pennsylvania Supreme Court threw out the state Department of Health’s school mask mandate in December, the vast majority of county school districts returned to mask-optional policies. Three school districts — Columbia Borough, Lancaster and Octorara Area — currently require masks.

The Octorara Area school board is expected to vote on its mask policy in January. If approved, mask decisions would no longer be based on Chester County Health Department recommendations, meaning the board could make masks optional despite high levels of transmission determined by the department. Octorara Area is located in both Chester and Lancaster counties.

The Manheim Township school board is the latest to ditch its mask requirement. A newly elected board did that at its Dec. 6 reorganization meeting, when the board shifted from a Democratic majority to a Republican majority.

To some, COVID-19 mitigation in schools has become based on politics rather than science.

“Pandemic mitigation seems no longer about the medical science and ensuring the health and safety of students and staff. From the state government to local, it’s become political fodder for winning elections,” said Brian Barnhart, executive director of the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13. “Looking at the data, we all should be altering our plans with more mitigations than less. But that likely isn’t going to be the case.”

Barnhart said superintendents in Lancaster and Lebanon counties “want the best for our students, to keep schools open, with all students in attendance.”

New language in Manheim Township School District’s health and safety plan states masks are “strongly encouraged.” Stephen Grosh, the school board’s new president, said he wants to revisit the plan every month by speaking to school administration and reviewing COVID-19 data.

“Everything’s on the table every single month,” Grosh, who’s long been a critic of the school district’s mask requirement, said. “There’s nothing we won’t look at.”

Some school boards are diverting their attention from masks to quarantines. Hempfield, for example, on Dec. 21 approved new quarantine rules that allow unvaccinated students to remain in school despite being contact traced as having exposure to a COVID-19-positive individual. Under the new rule, students who are contract traced must wear a mask for 14 calendar days if they remain in school; however, that mask requirement lifts after five days if they test negative and remain asymptomatic.

Quarantine was already optional for contact-traced students who are vaccinated and asymptomatic.

Hempfield school board President Grant Keener said mandatory quarantines weren’t working as well as the board intended, as it led to a significant amount of lost face-to-face instructional time for students and more work for teachers who had to divide their attention between in-person and virtual students. Keener called it “a solution in search of a problem.”

“We’re not seeing spread as a result of contacts in the classroom setting,” Keener said.

The state health and education departments both advise schools to ensure close contacts quarantine for 14 days following exposure. Quarantine periods could end sooner if students are asymptomatic and test negative.

According to a presentation Hempfield School District Superintendent Mike Bromirski gave at the Dec. 14 board meeting, most school districts in Lancaster and Lebanon counties are not following that guidance. Eight school districts require quarantine for close contacts, he said, while 14 simply recommend it.

Expect more school boards to have discussions regarding quarantines in the new year.

Restrictions give way to labor shortages, supply problems

Some Lancaster County businesses began 2021 subject to the tail end of a three-week shutdown of restaurant dining rooms, fitness centers and live event venues. Ordered by Gov. Tom Wolf, the restrictions remained in effect until Jan. 4, a carryover from the first year of the pandemic when government mandates meant to limit the spread of COVID-19 often dictated what business could do.

But the conclusion of those winter holiday restrictions was the beginning of the end for state-ordered constraints of businesses, and all such measures were lifted by the end of May. Voter approval of a constitutional amendment that month severely limited Wolf’s ability to reimpose restrictions, and he has since said they aren’t part of his plan to address the pandemic.

While state mandates are no longer a major worry for the business community, Lancaster Chamber President and CEO Tom Baldrige said many remain apprehensive about a federal mandate that could force businesses with at least 100 workers to require employees to be vaccinated or be subject to regular testing.

A federal appeals court recently dissolved a lower court’s stay of that Biden administration plan, although the Labor Department has said it wouldn’t issue citations for noncompliance until Feb. 9, 2022. The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the mandate Jan. 7.

“That is still unresolved, and it is a massive consideration for businesses that have 100-plus employees,” said Baldrige, noting that larger firms could see employees leave for smaller ones that wouldn’t be subject to the mandate.

“It has the potential for workforce churn, but it’s also just the overall bureaucracy of the recordkeeping, tracking and enforcing, which is a huge hurdle for a business,” Baldrige said.

The possibility of some workers leaving because of a federal vaccine mandate would only worsen a labor shortage that has forced many to compete fiercely for employees, or curtail operations when they are short staffed. Restaurants have been especially hard hit, with some cutting back on hours or remaining closed on certain days, including Chipotle in Ephrata Township, which said its recent closure on Sundays was “due to available labor.”

“We can see that labor force participation has been incredibly fluid and responsive to changes in the rise and fall of COVID cases and hospitalizations. This has implications for how businesses can operate,” said Naomi Young, director of the Center for Regional Analysis, part of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County.

Coupled with global supply chain issues that have delayed shipment of goods and increased prices, a chronic labor shortage could force businesses to manage with less help.

“We’ve got to find a way to reduce our need for labor, unless we’re just hoping just somehow a bunch of workers are going to fall out of the sky,” Dave Hanson, CEO of Fulton Advisors, said Dec. 17 during the Lancaster Chamber’s economic forecast breakfast.