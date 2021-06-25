We all know the sun’s rays can be hard on your skin.

And it’s not just scorching sunburns. In the long term, sunlight can prematurely age the skin, which can lead to wrinkles, pigmentation changes and in some cases, even cancer.

In a similar way, the emergence of the digital age – and the time we spend navigating our way through it – could also have a detrimental effect our skin’s appearance, as well as our vision and sleep patterns.

So what is it about the digital age that is aging us so quickly?

Skin care experts, beauty editors and medical professionals all point to blue light, or “high-energy visible light,” as the culprit.

And our technology-driven lifestyle is likely to blame for our extensive exposure, since the most common source of blue light is screens – phones, computers, tablets and televisions.

While the research on blue light and the effect it has on us is relatively new, early studies indicate that exposure to blue light can cause negative reactions in our skin. These reactions, called oxidative stress, can lead to premature aging – the same thing that happens to our skin when we spend time in the sun.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Miami-based dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo explains, “The topic of blue light protection is very new. For many people, blue light causes more redness, swelling, and hyperpigmentation than UVA.” According to Ciraldo, this is the reason many dermatologists are now focused on protecting skin from blue light damage.

One clear way to do that is to reduce the amount of time we spend in front of screens. A simple plan, but nearly impossible for most of us, especially for those with computer-centric jobs.

If ditching screens isn’t a realistic strategy for you, here are some other tactics you can try to help lessen the effects of blue light:

Add blue light filter screens for computers. Whether you use a desktop computer, a laptop, a tablet or a smartphone, the odds are good you will be able to find a filter that will stop blue light before it even leaves the screen. In fact, a number of manufacturers have developed products that combine the need to protect your device from drops and scratches with the need to protect your skin and eyes from blue light.

Wear blue light-blocking glasses. Blue light-blocking glasses are the perfect way for you to add a little accent to your wardrobe while you ward off blue light rays. For people without a prescription, blue light blocking glasses are similar to reading glasses in that they can be found at drug stores and other retailers. For those with prescription specs, many lens manufacturers now offer blue-light filter coating that can be added to your lenses similar to anti-reflective coating.

Try blue-light skin care. We know that the oxidative stress caused by blue light exposes our skin to free radicals, which can damage collagen and elastin and lead to premature aging. Antioxidants fight back at free radicals and stop them from wreaking this havoc. This is why antioxidant-rich ingredients like green tea, vitamin C, ferulic acid, blue algae and pomegranate are common ingredients in blue-light skincare products.

Take frequent breaks from your screen. “Blue light has been reported to contribute to eyestrain as well as cataracts, glaucoma and other eye diseases,” says Shari Marchbein, a board-certified dermatologist and clinical assistant professor of dermatology at New York University School of Medicine, in a recent interview with Allure Magazine. To help alleviate digital eyestrain from all that screen time, keep at least 12 inches between you and your screen and follow the 20-20-20 rule: take a 20-second break to view something 20 feet away every 20 minutes.

Use sunscreen. Sunscreen should be part of your daily routine, whether you’re spending the day at the beach or on the couch. “Any sunscreen that contains zinc oxide or titanium dioxide can help in blocking blue light,” says NYC board-certified dermatologist Ellen Marmur in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. Iron oxide can also help with reducing blue light sensitivity.

Prioritize sleep. While light of any kind before bedtime can suppress melatonin production, research suggests that blue light does so more powerfully. In fact, in some studies, blue light suppressed melatonin for twice as long as other UV light and shifted circadian rhythms by twice as much. Sleep deprivation can cause changes to our skin, including dullness, swelling and dark under-eye circles. Not only will limiting your screen time before bed reduce your exposure to blue light, it will also help to improve your sleep – and keep you looking and feeling your best.