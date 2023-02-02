I was standing in the editorial conference room at 8 W. King St. in January or February of 2020, talking with our then-health reporter about a wellness project we wanted to launch that year, getting medical stakeholders together for a roundtable on women's wellness.

She warned me, very clearly and in no uncertain terms, that we really need to be ready to respond to COVID's impact on our community. She is not someone prone to hyperbole, and while I'd been kind of monitoring world news headlines, I'd thought COVID would go the way of H5N1 or the SARS outbreak of the early 00s. She was right, and I was wrong.

You know the rest of the story. The statewide shutdown started March 16, with a promise of returning to normal in two weeks that never came to bear. Lancaster County declared a state of emergency on March 17. The first case in Lancaster County was reported March 18 at LGH. The first death, March 26.

Unemployment skyrocketed. Hospitals and nursing homes shut down visitation. The death toll swelled (it stands at 2,066 in Lancaster County as of Thursday, according to the state Department of Health's COVID data dashboard). We've seen masks, mitigation, vaccination, variants, stimulus checks, ARPA funding, arguments and adjustments.

[Click here for a timeline of the pandemic in Lancaster County that we created in March 2021.]

I was driving along 283 the other day, watching a "normal" flow of traffic move around and with me. I flashed back to the spring of 2020, when the highway was more like a "Walking Dead" set. There's a feeling that comes with remembering that time, a feeling that is different for everyone who lived through it but also remains lodged in our common experience.

How have you changed?

Over three years, we've undergone a slow, steady shift to a life that incorporates vigilance into routine and that hears the echoes of the early days of the pandemic -- in education, health care, politics, mental health, home life, entertainment, everything.

So, how have you changed -- as a person? Is there something you don't take for granted anymore, some change you've made, something you appreciate more? Do you see yourself, your family, your world differently?

We'd like to know, as we work on our coverage of the third anniversary of the novel coronavirus' arrival in Lancaster County. Tell us, in 200 words or less, your answer. You can fill out the form below, email me (managing editor of content Stephanie Zeigler) at szeigler@lnpnews.com, or snail mail me at 101 N. Queen St., Suite 200, Lancaster PA 17603. Your name and town will be used in publication of any responses; email and phone number will be used for identity verification. Please note whether a reporter can contact you for more information.

For me, the change is in gratitude and flexibility. My husband, who is vice president-chief mechanical officer at Strasburg Rail Road, hasn't missed a day of work, even as their business model shifted away from tourism operations in those early days. I, meanwhile, went home on March 13, 2020, and am still working hybrid. I'm a people person, and this has been rough, frankly. But the changes that COVID-19 brought to my home and work life mean I can be a better, more attentive, more present mother as my kids enter their teens, and I couldn't be more grateful for that (though cognizant of the cost).

Thank you for reading.