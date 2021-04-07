As of Tuesday, the Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center had about 12,000 open appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine over the next week.

Organizers are urging everyone to register, regardless of eligibility.

“There’s still an awful lot of our county eligible to be vaccinated that needs to be vaccinated,” Brett Marcy, spokesman for the vaccination site, told LNP | LancasterOnline Wednesday.

Marcy added that eligible individuals who register today could be invited to schedule an appointment today because of vaccine availability.

Also, registering now will give patients a leg up when eligibility opens up, Marcy said.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced a stepped up plan to open eligibility to all Americans by April 19.

Pennsylvania is in Phase 1b of the state’s vaccine rollout, which includes, among others, clergy, transit workers, U.S. Postal Service worker, correctional officers, manufacturing workers and other workers in congregate care settings not included in Phase 1a.

Eligibility in Pennsylvania will further open on Monday, April 12, to individuals in Phase 1c and includes those in food service, housing construction, the media and government workers to include elected officials and county election staff.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health this week allotted the vaccine center 21,000 first doses and 12,000 second doses.

While limited vaccine early on had hampered officials’ ability to schedule appointments, consistent supply now means the site is scheduling appointments out through May, Marcy said.

Vaccine providers in Pennsylvania are required to administer 80% of the allotted vaccine within seven days. Marcy said that while the site has open appointments there isn’t a concern over hitting the state expectation to continue receiving allocations.

To register, call Vaccinate Lancaster at 717-588-1020 or visit https://vaccinatelancaster.org/.