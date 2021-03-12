Sharee Livingston was interested in women’s health from an early age. By age 9 she was working as a candy striper at Community General Osteopathic Hospital in Harrisburg, now UPMC Pinnacle Community Osteopathic.

She received her medical degree at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed her residency at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

In 2006, she began practicing as an OB-GYN at UPMC Lititz.

You grew up in Harrisburg and studied in the Philadelphia area. As a physician of color, why was it important for you to return to the region?

I was born and raised in the William Howard Day Projects of Harrisburg. My maternal grandmother had eight children (four boys and four girls). We were brought up in a very close, tight-knit environment and our poverty was shared so it never felt like we did not have. We supported each other tremendously. I never felt like I did not have what was necessary. It is that commitment to family and community that drew me back to Central Pennsylvania. I understood firsthand the need for Black health care providers in the area, so when I graduated from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, I returned to Hershey to do a rigorous obstetrics and gynecology residency. Subsequently, I decided to practice medicine locally.

What inspired you to spearhead UPMC’s doula initiative?

What inspired Patients R Waiting and me to create the Diversifying Doulas Initiative was the desire to address and decrease Black maternal morbidity and mortality. Black women are four times more likely to die during pregnancy, compared to their white counterparts. During my 15-year career, I saw this mortality upfront. When the COVID pandemic hit, it was evidenced that health disparities among communities of color were worsened. We did not want this disparity to worsen and we knew we had to do something. UPMC Pinnacle Foundation, LCCF, Lancaster Osteopathic Health Foundation and Gateway were offering grants to address COVID needs and we jumped all over it.

What encourages you the most about the future of Lancaster County?

The future of Lancaster is bright. Lancaster has many young folks who are committed to seeing democracy evolve. As witnessed by the amount of money raised by ExtraGive 2020 and 522 nonprofit organizations, our community is answering the call to help those in need. Our Patients R Waiting organization participated in the ExtraGive 2020 for the first time as a nonprofit organization and we earned the title of raising the largest amount of money by a first-time organization. People want to help eliminate health disparities.