County nursing homes were recently fined $33,500 for violations that occurred last year, before the coronavirus pandemic.

The homes, amounts and citations are as follows:

The Mennonite Home in Manheim Township

- $10,250 for an Oct. 28 report that a resident died after falling while being transferred by one worker instead of the required two.

Conestoga View Nursing & Rehabilitation in Lancaster Township

- $9,250 for an Aug. 8 report that a resident was taken to a hospital with a head injury after falling out of bed when one staffer attempted a task that required two.

Elizabeth Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation in Elizabethtown Borough

- $8,500 for a March 18, 2019, report that investigation of a knee fracture showed the resident was transferred by one assistant instead of the two that facility policy required on three occasions.

Homestead Village in East Hempfield Township

- $3,000 for an April 9, 2019, inspection report that a resident was transferred with one assistant instead of the two a care plan required, sustained a leg laceration and required antibiotics.

Lancashire Hall in Manheim Township

- $2,500 for an Oct. 29 inspection report that a resident died after falling while being transferred by one worker instead of the required two. The home was also put on a Level 1 provisional license; the first of four stages before a license is revoked, it allows return to a full license if a home meets requirements in six months.

Mennonite Home did not comment on the fine but previously issued a statement describing the situation as “an unfortunate and isolated incident due to the conduct of an employee who was terminated following a thorough investigation.”

It also said the team "is deeply saddened by this event, and we have expressed our sincere remorse to the resident’s family.” And it reported successfully implementing the approved plan of correction, which a follow-up survey confirmed.

An emailed statement from Homestead Village President Douglas Motter said it "regularly and routinely" trains all nursing staff in care competencies. The staffer in this incident had been trained in proper transfers and following hte care plan just one week earlier and immediately told a nurse about the resident's injury, he said.

"We reacted to the accident quickly and every action was taken to keep the resident comfortable," Motter wrote, saying the doctor and family were informed and treatment started promptly.

“The safety and care of our residents is of upmost importance, and we strive to provide the best quality of care every day," he wrote.

The other homes did not comment.

Inspection reports

Pennsylvania Department of Health's latest round of inspections released publicly, from before the pandemic, didn't find any serious problems at Lancaster County nursing homes.

Here is a list of inspection reports from mid-November through early March. The reports aren't released publicly until at least 41 days after the inspection.

Calvary Fellowship Homes Inc., 502 Elizabeth Drive, Lancaster: Standard inspection March 6: one minimal harm deficiency.

Conestoga View, 900 E. King St., Lancaster: Complaint inspections Dec. 17 and Feb. 11; three minimal harm deficiencies.

Elizabeth Manor Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, 320 S. Market St., Elizabethtown: Standard inspection Dec. 13 and complaint inspection Jan. 17; no deficiencies.

Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 141 Heisey Ave., Elizabethtown: Standard and complaint inspection Dec. 6 and complaint inspections Jan. 8 and Feb. 19; sixteen minimal harm deficiencies.

Ephrata Manor, 99 Bethany Road, Ephrata: Complaint inspection Dec. 13 and standard and complaint inspection Feb. 21; four minimal harm deficiencies.

Fairmount Homes, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata: Complaint inspection Dec. 13 and standard inspection Dec. 27; no deficiencies.

The Gardens at Stevens, 400 Lancaster Ave., Stevens: Complaint inspections Dec. 3 and Jan. 29 and March 6; no deficiencies.

Glen at Willow Valley, 675 Willow Valley Square, Lancaster: Standard inspection Feb. 28; no deficiencies.

Hamilton Arms Center, 336 S. West End Ave., Lancaster: Complaint inspection Dec. 30 and standard inspection Feb. 6; two minimal harm deficiencies.

Kadima Nursing & Rehabilitation at Lititz, 125 S. Broad St., Lititz: Complaint inspection Feb. 4; no deficiencies.

Lancashire Hall, 2829 Lititz Pike, Lancaster: Complaint inspection March 4; no deficiencies.

Landis Homes, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz: Standard inspection Jan. 24; one minimal harm deficiency.

Manorcare Health Services Lancaster, 100 Abbeyville Road, Lancaster: Standard and complaint inspection Nov. 26 and complaint inspections Jan. 7 and Feb. 10 and Feb. 27; three minimal harm deficiencies.

Masonic Village at Elizabethtown, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown: Complaint inspection Jan. 23; one minimal harm deficiency.

The Mennonite Home, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster: Complaint inspection Dec. 19; no deficiencies.

Moravian Manor, 300 W. Lemon St., Lititz: Standard inspection Dec. 12; one minimal harm deficiency.

Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community, 3026 Mt. Hope Home Road, Manheim: Standard inspection Feb. 21; one minimal harm deficiency.

Newport Meadows Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (formerly Harrison Senior Living of Christiana), 41 Newport Ave., Christiana: Complaint inspection Dec. 12 and standard inspection Jan. 31; eight minimal harm deficiencies.

Pleasant View Retirement Community, 544 N. Penryn Road, Manheim: Standard inspection Jan. 9; three minimal harm deficiencies.

Rehabilitation Center at Brethren Village LLC, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lancaster: Standard inspection Jan. 23; one minimal harm deficiency.

Rose City Nursing & Rehabilitation at Lancaster, 425 N. Duke St., Lancaster: Complaint inspections Nov. 19 and Jan. 17 and Feb. 25; three minimal harm deficiencies.

St. Anne’s Retirement Community, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia: Complaint inspection Dec. 13; no deficiencies.

Susquehanna Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 745 Chiques Hill Road, Columbia: Complaint inspection Jan. 6 and facility reported incident inspection Feb. 6; one minimal harm deficiency.

United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz: Standard inspection Jan. 9; five minimal harm deficiencies.

Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center, 2499 Zerbe Road, Narvon: Complaint inspection Nov. 22; no deficiencies.

About the reports Lancaster County has 32 nursing homes that are inspected by the state Department of Health. Standard inspections are performed annually, unannounced. The department also does inspections when it receives complaints. Deficiencies are ranked from least to most serious: potential harm, minimal harm, actual harm and immediate jeopardy. Facilities average 8.8 deficiencies in Pennsylvania and 8.2 in the United States, according to Medicare.

Star ratings Medicare gives nursing homes overall star ratings, with 1 being the poorest rating and 5 the best. Here's where the ratings stood as of June 23, 2020. 1 star Conestoga View

Elizabethtown Healthcare & Rehab Center

Lancashire Hall

Rose City Nursing & Rehabilitation at Lancaster 2 stars Manorcare Health Services Lancaster

Newport Meadows Health & Rehabilitation Center (formerly Harrison Senior Living of Christiana)

Susquehanna Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center 3 stars Gardens at Stevens

Kadima Rehabilitation & Nursing at Lititz

Masonic Village at Elizabethtown

Pleasant View Communities 4 stars Elizabeth Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center

Hamilton Arms Center

Maple Farm 5 stars Brethren Village

Calvary Fellowship Homes Inc.

Ephrata Manor

Fairmount Homes

Garden Spot Village

Glen at Willow Valley

Homestead Village Inc.

Lakeside at Willow Valley

Landis Homes

Luther Acres Manor

The Mennonite Home

Moravian Manor

Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community

Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community

Rehabilitation Center at Brethren Village LLC

St. Anne’s Retirement Community

United Zion Retirement Community

Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center

