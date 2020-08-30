The Latest: Global coronavirus cases top 25 million

Flight attendants from the LAN company using protective gear due to the COVID-19, listen to a passenger minutes before a flight take off from Lima to Pucallpa, Peru, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

 Rodrigo Abd

Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day.

Posted 2:00 p.m.

As of Sunday afternoon, the number of total COVID-19 cases to date has risen to 133,504, according to the Pa. Department of Health. That's an increase of 670 from Saturday's count. 

The statewide death toll has reached 7,673, an increase of two from Saturday's count. The death toll in Lancaster County has remained at 432.

Posted 8:57 a.m.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the total number of cases found in Pa. to date has hit 132,834, with 6,660 coming from Lancaster County.

Sign up for our newsletter

The statewide death toll has reached 7,671. Lancaster County's death toll has risen to 432.

Related articles

Tags