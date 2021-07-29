The Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association is partnering with health care providers to host free vaccine clinics to encourage people — specifically hospitality workers — to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
John Longstreet, the association’s president and CEO, said the PRLA applied for funds through Temple University’s COVID-19 Trauma Informed Workforce Initiative Fund in an effort to offer clinics in Lancaster and Harrisburg. The organization has provided clinics, which offer the Pfizer vaccine only, at festivals, community gatherings, street fairs and cookouts in the Philadelphia region.
The organization launched its free pop-up clinic initiative in June and offers them at times that are convenient for restaurant workers. While the clinics are targeted at restaurant workers, they are open to anyone.
“Sometimes we give out scores of shots at events. Sometimes we only give out one or two shots but this is a problem that’s going to be solved one shot at a time …. There's no audience too small for us to reach,” said Longstreet. “Our goal is to get as many people as we can to get a vaccine. There’s two reasons for this. One is for the greater good. The second is for our industry, the most heavily mitigated. It’s really important to make sure that we can continue to operate at the current levels that we’re operating today.”
According to the National Restaurant Association, more than 332,000 restaurant employees in Pennsylvania have been furloughed or laid off since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. That represents 81% of the 408,000 employees that were working in the state’s eating and drinking establishments in February 2020.
PRLA provides incentives, like restaurant gift certificates, to those who get vaccines at its clinics.
For more information, go to www.prla.org/vaxphilly.html.