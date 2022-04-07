Public reporting of COVID-19 statistics is becoming less frequent and available at the state and local level despite the possibility cases could resurge here.

The state Department of Health announced Thursday it was moving from daily updating of its COVID-19 dashboards to weekly updates beginning in late April. In early March, the state announced it would move from weekly to monthly news releases of COVID-19 statistics.

Lancaster County Commissioners took down the county’s own COVID-19 dashboard, which compiled a mix of state and local statistics, on March 30 amid pandemic indicators declining to near-record lows. The county said it will revive the dashboard if COVID-19 infections surge again.

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Lancaster County remain close to the levels of July 2021, when cases and hospitalizations reached the single digits amid warm weather and following the mass vaccination campaign of the spring.

As of Wednesday, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases rose to about 20 a day in Lancaster County, while the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 stood at six on Thursday.

Pennsylvania’s total case count has been creeping up in the past two weeks after sharply declining from the peak of omicron infections in mid-January. The seven-day average of new cases reached 740 on Wednesday, substantially lower than the omicron peak of nearly 29,000 cases a day, but a 29% increase from a week earlier, according to data from the state Department of Health.

Cases have seen similar increases in Maryland, New York and New Jersey as the omicron subvariant BA.2 has become the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While it remains too early to say whether BA.2 will cause another major surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths, experts say its impact will vary from place to place depending on levels of vaccination, population density, how many people have previously had COVID-19 and the weather, among other factors.

Reporting on deaths

People continue to die of COVID-19 in Lancaster County, though at far lower rates than earlier in the pandemic: the latest death occurred on March 30, making for 16 deaths during that month, the lowest monthly total since July 2021, when six people died, according to data from the coroner’s office. Since March 2020, 1,654 people have died from COVID-19 here.

Without the county’s dashboard, there is no public reporting of these figures, though LNP | LancasterOnline checks in regularly to update its own record of COVID-19 deaths.

Because the county government no longer publishes its dashboard, the coroner’s office no longer automatically provides the county with information on new COVID-19 deaths, though the office will upon request, said Stephen Diamantoni, the county coroner.

While there’s nothing stopping the coroner’s office from publishing the numbers themselves, Diamantoni said COVID-19 deaths are low enough now that the information is not as crucial to publicize.

“The numbers have fallen to a level where it feels less relevant,” Diamantoni said.

Lancaster General, the county’s largest hospital, stopped reporting how many COVID-19 patients it was treating and how many were vaccinated on its website in early March, citing concerns over patient confidentiality as hospitalizations declined. If Lancaster experiences another surge, LGH will resume reporting the data, the hospital said at the time.