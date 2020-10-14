Consumers who purchased raw goat milk or raw goat milk yogurt, whey or cottage cheese on or before October 13 from the Crystal Brook Farm brand should throw it away, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture warned on Wednesday.

The milk was sold in two Lancaster County locations: Crystal Brook Farm Store, 3568 Scenic Road in Gordonville, and the Dutch Meadow Retail Store at 694 Country Lane, Paradise. It was sold in plastic half gallons.

The Dutch Meadows Distribution Center, 753 Country Lane, Paradise, may have distributed milk, whey and cottage cheese to other retail locations.

The Lancaster County farm's products were tested during routine sampling. The products tested positive for a disease-causing strain of E. coli bacteria.

"Sales of the products were ordered to be ceased. With the exception of milk and 60-day aged cheese, raw milk products are not legal to sell in Pennsylvania," the Department of Agriculture said in the release.