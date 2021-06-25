As a speech pathologist specializing in voice at Lancaster General Health's Suburban Outpatient Pavilion, Ashley Avenoso helps patients recover from vocal injuries and provides guidance to people who use their voice frequently in their careers, like teachers and singers.

Avenoso is also the only LGH speech pathologist providing gender affirmation work, helping transgender individuals to speak in a voice that aligns with their gender identity. LGH began its gender-affirming speech pathology program in 2017, when Avenoso joined staff.

“It’s really great when they start to use their new voice and everything starts to fall into place and their confidence is growing,” Avenoso says. “It’s very exciting to be on that journey with them.”

Avenoso spoke to an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter by phone about working with transgender people to find their authentic voice.

Can you talk about what you work on in the program?

The gender-affirming training is different from the work we do with other voice disorders, because it’s really led by the client. My job is really to listen to how the client wants to be perceived and what it is about their voice that contributes to that gender dysphoria so that they can reach their goals. So, I like them to learn the science of the voice on a basic level so they are empowered to understand why the voice sounds like it does and how we can change it. The pitch is, of course, often a main focus of the voice — either making it higher or lower — but we also work on the speaking style, the rate of speech, the intonation of speech and techniques to make the voice sound brighter, which is typically aligned with the feminine voice, or darker, with is aligned with the masculine voice.

What are some of the techniques that you use in the program?

One of the first things we do is work on their resonance, making sure we’re using a healthy voice and developing a voice that can withstand an eight-hour workday. Playing with the pitches, stretching the voice and gliding the voice up and down. Being able to stretch that voice muscle is very important. Sometimes we do things like lip trills which can feel silly, but again, it’s stretching the voice. Some of the things that we play with is the position of the tongue in the mouth, how round or flat the lips are on the face and how open the mouth feels. Sometimes just practicing a yawn, which can contribute to a lower sounding voice, or a small space in the mouth, which can contribute to a brighter voice. Coughing, laughing, throat-clearing can be more spontaneous and harder to replicate in the therapy setting but is part of the training.

The whole thing about voice is that we never think of it as a muscle and a science, but these are things that a singer uses all the time. You think of an opera singer with that really rich full, dark sounds versus a Broadway singer with that really bright sound. These are techniques that singers and actors use all the time outside of anything regarding gender.

Can you talk about some of the science of the voice?

Voice science helps us with things that make the voice be perceived more masculine or feminine when we use them in speech. Once male puberty has kicked in, those masculine hormones make those vocal folds thicken. Once they’re thicker, they’re lower. If you think of vocal cords like guitar strings, the thick strings are the low notes and the thin strings are the high notes. So once puberty has kicked in, the vocal folds are thicker so changing the hormones won’t change that physical composition, and we have to do more voice training work to make that pitch alteration feel more natural.

What are some things you try to keep in mind while working with transgender people?

Not everyone coming in wants the same cookie-cutter voice. I’m always educating myself more and more on the community. We have nonbinary people who might just want to sound neutral. We have to be on board to do that and not try lead one way or the other based on what we think it should be. It’s really about what affirms the client.

I think a big thing is learning the pronouns. Not feeling uncomfortable — especially in the health community — to ask what pronouns the client prefers, so we’re not assuming that based on their preferred name. We’re open about using our own. I think that’s really important. The whole process is not one-size-fits all. Each experience is individual so just hear them where they are and not try to fill in the blanks.

Does insurance typically cover this program?

Some insurances do cover voice training as part of approved transgender services. Unfortunately, lots do not. They consider it to be cosmetic. So that is something that we’re navigating as we get more referrals and we run into that situation. It’s definitely something that needs to be viewed as medically necessary by insurance. I think health care has made a lot of progress overall in the last few years, but I think there’s definitely much to be desired still in the realm of insurance and coverage. We just have to continue to advocate and research.

Can you talk about your experience working on vocal training with transgender people in the gender affirmation program?

I love when they share stories of using their voice with new listeners and being affirmed in that experience. Overall, it’s not about me at all. I provide them the tools and the strategies. It’s really exciting to watch it start out as exercises and techniques and grow into building into their personality and helping them live the life that they want to and being affirmed with that voice.

What are some of the responses you’ve heard from people?

Some of the things that are exciting are when people tell me they can’t even remember their old voice or that it would be difficult to drop into or lift up to the voice they were using before. That it’s really seamlessly become part of their identity. Just having that experience of going out, making phone calls, talking to people and not being misgendered. Especially on the phone, when there’s not a physical presence to sway the listener. Misgendering can really be jarring for them especially many years into transition, so this service is really important to help seamlessly live the gender identity they’re aligned with, without any bumps in the road.