The South Asian Association of Lancaster will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturdays through May 15 at the Wyndham Resort in East Lampeter Township.

The vaccine clinics are free and open the public.

The association expects to have appointments for about 2,400 first and second doses. First-dose appointments will be accepted through April 24, and second dose until May 15 in the Expo Hall of the resort at 2300 Lincoln Highway East.

To date, the weekly clinics have administered more than 10,000 vaccinations, according to the association?

Formed in 2013, the association is a nonprofit organization that promotes South Asian cultural heritage.

For more information about the clinics, or to schedule a vaccine appointment, visit www.saal.us or email vaccine@ncspharmacy.com.