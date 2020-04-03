To our readers:

When the COVID-19 outbreak reached Pennsylvania, LancasterOnline made all of our related coverage free. We did this because the COVID-19 threat was new and unprecedented. Everything we wrote was vital to readers and their families to make important decisions about their safety.

A month later, "social distancing” is no longer an unfamiliar phrase. Pennsylvania is one of many states under a stay-at-home order. Businesses, other than those considered “life-sustaining” by the governor’s office, are shuttered indefinitely, as are schools.

We’ve entered a new, though be it unprecedented and unfamiliar, normal. LancasterOnline and its team of reporters and photographers will continue to provide the latest and most authoritative news and information about COVID-19 to our readers at no cost through this duration of this crisis. Our daily updates posts and news that will immediately impact your health and safety -- how to file for unemployment, what to do if you're sick -- will remain free.

But because the cost of employing dozens of journalists to report on Lancaster County is, in our case, measured in the millions of dollars, we must resume charging readers for reporting on other aspects of the outbreak's impact on our lives.

We're not making this decision or taking this step lightly.

We know many of our readers are unemployed or have sustained financial losses because of the economic collapse. Our hearts break daily at the stories we're reporting from our communities. And our newsroom has not been immune to those conditions.

We intend to keep reporting through this crisis and have faith that our community will recover. That is the story we want to tell the most.

We hope you'll support us along the way.

Thank you.

You can click here for more information on our subscription plans. The cost of a digital subscription is currently $2 for 10 weeks.