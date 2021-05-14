Despite new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some people in Lancaster County are hesitant to ditch the mask.

Those who spoke with LNP | LancasterOnline said they were waiting to see what happened with the pandemic before going mask-free.

“People who have gotten the vaccine have gotten COVID again, so I don’t think that’s very good judgment based off of that,” Ethan Mordaunt, a history student at Millersville University, said while walking out of Target at The Shoppes at Belmont.

“If COVID goes away (I would stop wearing a mask), but it never will.”

The CDC advises that no vaccine is 100% effective and some postvaccine cases are to be expected.

On Thursday, the CDC issued new guidance for those who are fully vaccinated.

Per the CDC’s guidelines, people are considered fully vaccinated “two weeks after a two-shot vaccine, or two weeks after a single-shot vaccine.” They may resume activities indoors and outdoors without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart “except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.”

Rick and Kathy Rabuck, of York, were visiting the Belmont Target and said while they are both vaccinated or partially vaccinated, they plan to keep wearing masks for now. “I want to see what happens with the virus, whether the numbers go up or whether they continue going down,” Rick Rabuck said.

“I feel like lot of people will unmask and no knowing who is vaccinated and whose not is nerve-racking,” Kathy Rabuck added.

Kasey Cummings and her mother, Mary, who came from New Jersey to shop at Tanger Outlets, also said they plan to stay masked up for now, even though they’ve both received vaccines.

“How will they know who’s vaccinated and who’s unvaccinated?” Mary asked. “Me personally, I’m still not comfortable going into a store without a mask on.”

As for the businesses at the outlets, many still had mask-required signs on their doors. Monica Trego, marketing director for Tanger, said that policies will be determined on a store-by-store basis and she suspects many will follow the guidance of their parent companies.

Hersheypark in neighboring Dauphin County is advising patrons they no longer have to wear masks if fully vaccinated. Closer to home, Lancaster Central Market is still requesting patrons and employees wear masks but are not requiring it for vaccinated individuals, communications manager Danielle Decker said.

Waiting for further guidance

Tom Baldrige, president of the Lancaster Chamber, said he hasn’t heard from many businesses on the news so far, but those he has heard from are still talking things through before they make a decision.

“Up until now everyone had to be masked, and it didn’t matter,” he said. “I think now businesses are trying to work through what this means for their workplace. Because now, and I hate to say it, but you have two classes of customers, employees, vendors, and you have to work through how you want to manage that.”

Baldrige said he suspects many will be reaching out to their attorneys for guidance. As for the Chamber itself, it will be returning to some semblance of normalcy this week as it begins hosting in-person, outdoor events.

“We’re going to trust the individuals with the expectation if you are vaccinated, you can come to our outdoor event without a mask,” he said. “If you are not vaccinated, we would expect that you would go by the CDC guidelines and wear a mask. But we recognize that creates an awkward situation, as has this entire pandemic.”

As for Lancaster County’s political leadership, Commissioner Josh Parsons was the only one to publicly mark the occasion. On Friday, he tweeted that this announcement, combined with vaccine availability, means things should return to “full normal, pre-pandemic status,” and that asking about vaccination status is inappropriate.