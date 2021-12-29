The confluence of COVID-19 and influenza — dubbed the “twin-demic” — didn’t materialize last year due to mitigation strategies in place to curb the pandemic, but with more than 500 flu cases in Lancaster County already, health officials worry this year might not be so lucky.

The concern is that an influx of flu cases may push hospitals already straining under a surge of COVID-19 patients beyond capacity. In addition, because the flu and COVID-19 have similar symptoms, an active flu season may put additional stress on systems already unable to keep up with demand for COVID tests.

Flu activity is high across the commonwealth.

With peak season still weeks away, Lancaster County has had 545 flu cases from Oct. 3 through Dec. 18, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data.

At this point in the 2019-2020 flu season, Lancaster County had 58 flu cases, Maggi Barton, a DOH spokesperson, said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline.

In the 2019-2020 season — the most recent season for which there is available state data — the county had a total of 2,790 flu cases. The state has not yet processed data for the 2020-2021 season.

“At UPMC, we are already seeing more flu cases for this time of the year and we are nowhere near peak activity,” Malini Mattler, a UPMC spokesperson, said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline.

Mattler added, “Flu cases were extremely rare last season, but because so few people got the flu last year, there may be less immunity and we may be in for a more severe season.”

The flu season typically starts in October and peaks in February. But it can stick around as late as May.

Statewide there have been a total of 13,000 laboratory-confirmed flu cases representing 66 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.

The COVID-19 vaccine does not protect against the flu.

“So, while we have been encouraging everyone to get COVID-19 vaccines, you still also need to get your flu vaccine,” Ray Barishansky, deputy secretary of Health Preparedness and Community Protection, said in a statement.

Vaccinated individuals who get the flu have less severe symptoms and are not sick for as long as the unvaccinated.

‘We are concerned with the growing number of cases’

Every year, anywhere between 20% to 30% of Americans get an immunity boost by being exposed to the flu.

The downside to last year’s vanishing flu season is that the lack of exposure could also make the population more susceptible to the virus when it does rebound.

While Pennsylvania has not yet released case numbers for last flu season, it is clear that across the country there were likely the fewest cases ever. That’s not likely going to be the case this flu season.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health has had roughly 485 laboratory-confirmed flu cases.

“During the winter of 2020-21, flu activity was mild in terms of influenza infection due to people social distancing and wearing masks,” Marcie Brody, an LG Health spokeswoman, said in an email. “So, many people may not be prepared for this year’s flu season, which we anticipate could be worse than last year.”

COVID-19 — according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — is likely to blame for elevated influenza-like-illnesses unfolding this season.

For example, between Oct. 1 and Dec. 18, the United States reported 405 laboratory-confirmed influenza-associated hospitalizations for a rate of 1.4 per 100,000 population, according to the CDC. That’s nearly double the rate last season when the country still hadn’t fully rebounded from government shutdowns.

Americans have learned to live with influenza.

But the flu is not benign.

The CDC estimates the flu has killed 12,000 to 61,000 Americans each year since 2010.

“Flu cases are increasing significantly as we had an over 2,000-case increase in just one week,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said in a statement on Dec. 10.

Beam added, “We are concerned with the growing number of cases and want to remind Pennsylvanians to take preventative measures, including getting a flu vaccine to protect themselves, their family and communities from the flu this season.”