The Pennsylvania Department of Health has released countywide school immunization rates for 2018-19, and Lancaster County has the second-highest rate of overall exemptions.

Exemptions are available on medical grounds, which require a doctor’s approval, and religious and philosophical grounds, which require a one-line explanation and a parent or guardian’s signature.

There are three categories of exemptions — medical, religious and philosophical — and a parent can claim a student exemption on more than one. But because there’s no way to tell if they do, LNP is assuming they don’t.

Kindergarten, seventh-grade and 12th-grade students were included in the 2018-19 report.

Overall, the state average is 3.7% of students exempted, of which 0.8% of the exemptions were medical, 1.4% were religious and 1.5% were philosophical.

The combined countywide averages are as follows.