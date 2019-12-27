The Pennsylvania Department of Health has released countywide school immunization rates for 2018-19, and Lancaster County has the second-highest rate of overall exemptions.
Exemptions are available on medical grounds, which require a doctor’s approval, and religious and philosophical grounds, which require a one-line explanation and a parent or guardian’s signature.
There are three categories of exemptions — medical, religious and philosophical — and a parent can claim a student exemption on more than one. But because there’s no way to tell if they do, LNP is assuming they don’t.
Kindergarten, seventh-grade and 12th-grade students were included in the 2018-19 report.
Overall, the state average is 3.7% of students exempted, of which 0.8% of the exemptions were medical, 1.4% were religious and 1.5% were philosophical.
The combined countywide averages are as follows.
|Rank
|County
|Total exemptions 2018-19 school year
|1
|Mifflin
|9.10%
|2
|Lancaster
|8.90%
|3
|Juniata
|8.70%
|4
|Beaver
|8.00%
|5
|Jefferson
|7.40%
|6
|Snyder
|7.40%
|7
|Indiana
|6.90%
|8
|Crawford
|6.30%
|9
|Pike
|6.30%
|10
|Clinton
|6.30%
|11
|Montour
|6.10%
|12
|Potter
|5.90%
|13
|Monroe
|5.80%
|14
|Centre
|5.50%
|15
|Westmoreland
|5.40%
|16
|Butler
|5.10%
|17
|Wayne
|5.00%
|18
|Armstrong
|4.90%
|19
|Lawrence
|4.80%
|20
|Franklin
|4.80%
|21
|Union
|4.70%
|22
|Mercer
|4.60%
|23
|Lebanon
|4.50%
|24
|Tioga
|4.20%
|25
|Northumberland
|4.20%
|26
|Clearfield
|4.10%
|27
|Bradford
|4.10%
|28
|Somerset
|4.00%
|29
|Susquehanna
|4.00%
|30
|Fayette
|4.00%
|31
|Cameron
|4.00%
|32
|Warren
|4.00%
|33
|Dauphin
|3.90%
|34
|Chester
|3.90%
|35
|Clarion
|3.90%
|36
|Lycoming
|3.90%
|37
|York
|3.90%
|38
|Perry
|3.80%
|39
|Bedford
|3.70%
|40
|Allegheny
|3.70%
|41
|Bucks
|3.70%
|42
|Washington
|3.50%
|43
|Northampton
|3.50%
|44
|Montgomery
|3.40%
|45
|Cumberland
|3.20%
|46
|Columbia
|3.10%
|47
|Venango
|3.10%
|48
|Erie
|3.00%
|49
|Blair
|2.90%
|50
|Fulton
|2.80%
|51
|Berks
|2.70%
|52
|Carbon
|2.70%
|53
|Lackawanna
|2.70%
|54
|Cambria
|2.70%
|55
|Lehigh
|2.50%
|56
|Greene
|2.50%
|57
|Forest
|2.40%
|58
|Wyoming
|2.30%
|59
|Schuylkill
|2.30%
|60
|Huntingdon
|2.20%
|61
|Adams
|2.20%
|62
|Sullivan
|2.10%
|63
|Philadelphia
|1.90%
|64
|Elk
|1.80%
|65
|McKean
|1.50%
|66
|Delaware
|1.40%
|67
|Luzerne
|1.40%