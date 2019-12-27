Measles
The MMR vaccine protects against measles, mumps and rubella.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has released countywide school immunization rates for 2018-19, and Lancaster County has the second-highest rate of overall exemptions. 

Exemptions are available on medical grounds, which require a doctor’s approval, and religious and philosophical grounds, which require a one-line explanation and a parent or guardian’s signature.

There are three categories of exemptions — medical, religious and philosophical — and a parent can claim a student exemption on more than one. But because there’s no way to tell if they do, LNP is assuming they don’t.

Kindergarten, seventh-grade and 12th-grade students were included in the 2018-19 report. 

Overall, the state average is 3.7% of students exempted, of which 0.8% of the exemptions were medical, 1.4% were religious and 1.5% were  philosophical. 

The combined countywide averages are as follows.

RankCountyTotal exemptions 2018-19 school year
1Mifflin9.10%
2Lancaster8.90%
3Juniata8.70%
4Beaver8.00%
5Jefferson7.40%
6Snyder7.40%
7Indiana6.90%
8Crawford6.30%
9Pike6.30%
10Clinton6.30%
11Montour6.10%
12Potter5.90%
13Monroe5.80%
14Centre5.50%
15Westmoreland5.40%
16Butler5.10%
17Wayne5.00%
18Armstrong4.90%
19Lawrence4.80%
20Franklin4.80%
21Union4.70%
22Mercer4.60%
23Lebanon4.50%
24Tioga4.20%
25Northumberland4.20%
26Clearfield4.10%
27Bradford4.10%
28Somerset4.00%
29Susquehanna4.00%
30Fayette4.00%
31Cameron4.00%
32Warren4.00%
33Dauphin3.90%
34Chester3.90%
35Clarion3.90%
36Lycoming3.90%
37York3.90%
38Perry3.80%
39Bedford3.70%
40Allegheny3.70%
41Bucks3.70%
42Washington3.50%
43Northampton3.50%
44Montgomery3.40%
45Cumberland3.20%
46Columbia3.10%
47Venango3.10%
48Erie3.00%
49Blair2.90%
50Fulton2.80%
51Berks2.70%
52Carbon2.70%
53Lackawanna2.70%
54Cambria2.70%
55Lehigh2.50%
56Greene2.50%
57Forest2.40%
58Wyoming2.30%
59Schuylkill2.30%
60Huntingdon2.20%
61Adams2.20%
62Sullivan2.10%
63Philadelphia1.90%
64Elk1.80%
65McKean1.50%
66Delaware1.40%
67Luzerne1.40%