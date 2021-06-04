With less than a week to finalize, Vaccinate Lancaster Coalition officials are still ironing out a referral plan for patients requiring a second COVID-19 vaccine after the center closes at the end of the month.

The coalition operates the mass vaccination site at the former Bon-Ton store at Park City Center.

Because the site offers the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine — which requires a second jab three weeks after the initial shot — patients who receive their first COVID-19 vaccine after Wednesday will need to be referred to another vaccine provider.

Brett Marcy, a spokesman for the coalition, said Thursday that the details are still being finalized.

The contract for the site ends June 30.

On Wednesday officials announced patients can now choose between the two-dose Pfizer and one dose Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccines. The Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine recently came back online after a brief pause over safety concerns. (The J&J vaccine is only available for adults.)

Previously, when the site also offered the Moderna vaccine, individuals were informed which they would be receiving.

“Regardless of which vaccine you pick, what’s most important is that you get vaccinated,” Dr. Michael Ripchinski, site director for the Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center and chief clinical officer with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, said in a press release.

LG Health is the lead partner for the coalition.

‘Getting the message out’

As of the end of the day Wednesday, the site had administered roughly 220,000 doses.

"I think we're getting the message out," Ripchinski told LNP | LancasterOnline. "I'm reassured by the fact that we're still seeing 200, 250 walk-ins a day. It shows that they're continuing to want to get vaccinated when we reduce the barriers to getting vaccinated."

Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave emergency approval on May 12 to vaccinate to 12- to 15-year-olds with the Pfizer vaccine, the mass vaccination site has administered nearly 4,700 doses, according to data Marcy provided.

About 28,500 12- to 15-year-olds— according to the Pennsylvania State Data Center — live in Lancaster County.

With roughly one in three inoculations at the mass vaccination site from outside Lancaster County, Ripchinski estimated the site could vaccinate 40,000 children across the region.

The COVID-19 Access and Equity Coalition, which includes LGH and is comprised of roughly 30 members with various ties to vulnerable communities, is racing behind-the-scenes to vaccinate difficult-to-reach pockets of Lancaster County.

As of Wednesday, Lancaster County ranked 20 out of 66 counties in Pennsylvania for its percent of residents with at least one vaccine dose, according to state health department data. While Philadelphia County is included in the state data, it is a separate vaccine jurisdiction with its own reporting and does not reflect the scope of the vaccination effort there.

About 55% of Lancaster County residents have received at least one dose, state data shows.