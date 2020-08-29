College towns growing alarmed over outbreaks among students

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2020, file photo, Georgia College and State University freshmen Ashlynn Anglin, right, and Meghan Murphy, second from right, wear face masks as they talk while walking through the campus in Milledgeville, Ga. As more and more schools and businesses around the country get the OK to reopen, some college towns are moving in the opposite direction because of too much partying and too many COVID-19 infections among students.

 Alyssa Pointer

Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day.

Posted 12:49 p.m.

As of Saturday afternoon, the total COVID-19 case count to date has risen to 132,834, an increase of 843 from Friday's count, according to the Pa. Department of Health. The total case count in Lancaster County has reached 6,660, an increase of 37 from Friday's count. 

The statewide death toll has risen to 7,671, an increase of 16 from Friday's count. Lancaster County has seen 432 of those deaths, three more than Friday's count. 

Posted 10:28 a.m.

According to the Pa. Department of Health, the total number of COVID-19 cases to date has hit 131,991, with 6,623 coming from Lancaster County.

Sign up for our newsletter

Here's how to wear a mask correctly, according to the CDC

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is currently at 7,655, Lancaster County accounts for 429 of those deaths.

To date, there have been 1,488,835 negative tests in Pennsylvania. Lancaster County has had 62,001 negatives. 

For more COVID-19 coverage

Tags