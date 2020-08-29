Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day.

😷 #MaskUpPA Tip: Keep your hands off the front of your mask!CORRECT WAY: Touch only the ties or ear loops when putting on or taking off your maskWRONG WAY: Don’t touch the outside of your mask while wearing it pic.twitter.com/rS6WxdFwuk — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) August 29, 2020

Posted 12:49 p.m.

As of Saturday afternoon, the total COVID-19 case count to date has risen to 132,834, an increase of 843 from Friday's count, according to the Pa. Department of Health. The total case count in Lancaster County has reached 6,660, an increase of 37 from Friday's count.

The statewide death toll has risen to 7,671, an increase of 16 from Friday's count. Lancaster County has seen 432 of those deaths, three more than Friday's count.

Posted 10:28 a.m.

According to the Pa. Department of Health, the total number of COVID-19 cases to date has hit 131,991, with 6,623 coming from Lancaster County.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is currently at 7,655, Lancaster County accounts for 429 of those deaths.

To date, there have been 1,488,835 negative tests in Pennsylvania. Lancaster County has had 62,001 negatives.

