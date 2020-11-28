Pennsylvania has reached 351,667 total COVID-19 cases to date, an increase of 8,053 from Friday's count, according to the Pa. Department of Health.

Lancaster County has accounted for 16,157 of the state's COVID-19 cases. The case count in the county rose by 267 from Friday's total of 15,890.

According to the Pa. Department of Health, the COVID-19 death toll in the state is currently at 10,275. Lancaster County has accounted for 517 of those deaths, according to the Pa. Department of Health. According to the Lancaster County COVID-19 Dashboard, the death toll in the county currently sits at 496, an increase of three from Friday's total.

To date, 2,804,464 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

