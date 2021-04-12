Starting Thursday, Capital BlueCross and Rite Aid will host a three-day COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Spanish American Civic Association in Lancaster aimed at reaching underserved and more hesitant communities.

Vaccinations are by appointment only, and registrants do not have to be a Capital BlueCross member.

Capital BlueCross expects to be able to administer roughly 1,000 doses over the three-day clinic.

Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day from Thursday through Saturday at SACA, 545 Pershing Ave., Lancaster.

To make an appointment between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., call 717-397-6267. After 5 p.m., registrants can call 717-295-7989.

This pop-up clinic is the latest in an ongoing series to serve harder-to-reach communities across the region.