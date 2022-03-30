Dr. Michael Ripchinski, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s chief clinical officer, was recently appointed to serve on the Pennsylvania State Board of Medicine.

The Pennsylvania Senate unanimously confirmed Ripchinski on Feb. 9 and his first meeting with the board was on March 15. He was nominated by Gov. Tom Wolf.

“Dr. Ripchinski brings an array of practical knowledge to the board and has done an outstanding job of communicating to the public throughout the pandemic, including his efforts to promote the availability, safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Pennsylvania’s Acting Health Secretary, Keara Klinepeter, said in a press release.

As LG Health’s chief clinical officer, Ripchinski became the face of the county’s COVID-19 pandemic response.

Ripchinski has also worked to shape the future of digital patient engagement for the health system as well as participated in its effort to recruit and retain its workforce.

Ripchinski, a graduate of Penn State College of Medicine, joined LG Health in 2003.

“Whether if it was playing a critical role in spearheading the creation of Lancaster County’s mass vaccination site or providing answers and information to officials and the public throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Ripchinski has continually focused on the health of the people of Lancaster County,” Pennsylvania state Sen. Scott Martin, R-Lancaster, said in a statement.

“I am thrilled to have a local Lancaster County health professional serving in a statewide capacity,” Sen. Ryan Aument, R-Lancaster, said in statement. “Not only is Dr. Ripchinski an exceptional addition to the State Board of Medicine, but his strong record of working to improve the health and lives of residents throughout our community clearly qualifies him for the role.”

The State Board of Medicine oversees the practice of medicine through licensing, registering and certifying doctors, physician assistants, radiology technicians, respiratory therapists, nurse-midwives, acupuncturists and athletic trainers, among others.