Even though COVID-19 cases are dropping in Lancaster County, Nick Barakos still wears a KN-95 face mask in public, which frequently draws questions from virus skeptics.

That’s when he pulls out his cellphone.

He scrolls through photos of him in the intensive care unit at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, where he was near death and spent 36 days on life support last February struggling to breathe as a COVID-19 patient.

“I love it when people ask me that,” said Barakos, 57, owner of Kyma Seafood and Johnny’s Bar & Steakhouse in Stevens.

The reason?

Because it’s an opportunity for the East Cocalico Township man to tell his story.

After setting a record as the COVID-19 patient who spent the longest time on a ventilator in the history of the Ephrata Borough hospital, Barakos left the ICU unrecognizable to his family. He had lost 60 pounds from his 5-foot 10-inch frame and so much muscle mass he was too weak to raise a fork to eat. He even needed to learn how to walk again.

Prolonged time on a ventilator — a machine that forces oxygen-rich air into fluid-filled lungs like Barakos’ — is not ideal.

“The longer you go on a vent, even without COVID, you run into long-term problems,” said Dr. John “Jack” Joseph, a WellSpan pulmonologist and one of the doctors on the team that treated Barakos.

Patients on a ventilator can develop such complications as muscle weakness, recurring infections, pressure ulcers, hyperactive delirium and post-traumatic stress syndrome, among others.

More than 30 days on life support isn’t a COVID-19 record. That was set by a 53-year-old Lebanese man who spent 118 days on a ventilator in the United Kingdom in 2020.

Full recovery, though, eludes many.

Emerging research — including a 2020 study by the National Institutes of Health — has shown a mortality rate of ventilated COVID-19 patients of roughly 40%.

“He’s an outlier, there’s no question about it,” Joseph said of Barakos, who has since resumed his usual routine.

It’s a remarkable, but long comeback. It has been a little more than a year since COVID sent Barakos to the hospital and today marks the two years since the first two COVID-19 cases were reported in Lancaster County and Pennsylvania saw its first death.

’Sister, I don’t want to die’

Barakos, who has a full gym in his basement, has always been strong and healthy; one to eschew doctors and a fuss.

So, when Barakos broke down on the phone during the last conversation he had with his older sister, Vickie Saltos, before medical staff intubated him, she said it was all she could do to hold herself together.

“Sister,” Saltos said he told her, “I don’t want to die.”

Saltos said she told Barakos, “You’re not going to die. You’re in a good place.”

But in private, doubts plagued Saltos with each bad report.

“There were so many ups and downs, but mostly downs,” said Saltos, 59, of Springettsbury Township in York County.

Saltos added, “You could see him gradually deteriorating. I cried the whole time. I was devastated.”

The visitor bans at the time also added to her grief.

Saltos sought creative workarounds with Zoom calls and daily text messages to encourage Barakos, even though it would be months before he ever read one. She also made trips to Ephrata to sit in her car outside his hospital room and cry.

But it was the palliative care call that left her undone.

Palliative care is focused on providing symptom relief to improve the quality of life. At WellSpan, the palliative care team typically reaches out when a patient has a terminal diagnosis. With COVID-19 patients, palliative care gets involved when a patient is in ICU and not progressing, said Ryan Coyle, a spokesperson for the health system.

Chris Saltos, Barakos’ brother-in-law, said he asked the palliative care staff, “Can we give him a fighting chance?”

‘He was our miracle’

After more than five weeks on a ventilator, Barakos’ kidneys and liver started to shut down.

At one point, doctors gave Barakos a 30% chance of surviving, family members said.

“He was our miracle,” Allison Sigman, ICU clinical coordinator, said in a press release.

On the day Barakos was intubated, Lancaster County had 82 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, according to state health department data.

During the time Barakos was intubated, more than 5,000 Lancaster County residents became infected and 45 COVID-19 patients died.

WellSpan staff called Barakos an inspiration.

Gerri Harris, one of Barakos’ regular nurses, recalled that dark time.

“Nobody was making it,” Harris said in a statement.

Harris added, “No matter what we did, patients seemed to die. There seemed like there was no rhyme or reason to this disease.”

And then Barakos showed signs of improving.

“We definitely won the lottery,” Saltos said. “He’s still around.”

A long and challenging rehab followed his discharge.

Greek and, self-described, prone to expressing his emotions, Barakos got choked up throughout retelling his return from the brink of death.

And he’s grateful.

Earlier this month, he donated $10,000 to WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital for the ICU staff he credits with saving his life.

The money, Coyle said, will be used to renovate the employee lounge.

With Pennsylvania on the precipice of hitting 44,000 COVID-19 deaths — more than 1,600 in Lancaster County — since the start of the pandemic, Barakos laments the loss of life.

“It’s a virus,” Barakos said. “It doesn’t discriminate. I think we could have saved a lot more lives if people had gotten vaccinated.”