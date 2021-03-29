The sense of relief was clear Monday at Masonic Villages at Elizabethtown, where Pennsylvania's Acting Secretary of Health visited to highlight recent changes that allow relatives to visit nursing home residents indoors for the first time in nearly a year.

Beam said that the Department of Health is encouraging nursing homes to follow federal guidelines updated this month that allow in-person visits, so long that other precautions against the coronavirus — like face coverings, hand washing and health screenings — remain in place.

The change has been eagerly embraced by Masonic Villages and the families it serves, according to assistant executive director and health care administrator for Masonic Village Matthew Mayo. "Closing our doors to visitors was the hardest" decision in the response to the pandemic, he said.

About 96% of Masonic Villages residents and more than 70% of its staff have been vaccinated, according Mayo.

Numbers like those, as well as some success on curbing the spread of COVID-19 were key factors in the change in federal guidelines that have nursing homes across the county reopening their doors to visitors.

For example, on Friday at Lancashire Hall in Manheim Township, Susan Cooper had her first in-person visit with her mother since the pandemic started.

“As soon as I found out that I was going to be able to come in and give her a hug, it was like a huge relief,” Cooper said as LNP | LancasterOnline was present to cover the joyful reunion.

Under the current federal guidelines, nursing home facilities "should allow responsible indoor visitation at all times for all residents, regardless of vaccination status of the resident, or visitor, unless certain scenarios arise that would limit visitation for:

· Unvaccinated residents, if the COVID-19 county positivity rate is greater than 10 percent and less than 70 percent of residents in the facility are fully vaccinated; · Residents with confirmed COVID-19 infection, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, until they have met the criteria to discontinue transmission-based precautions; or · Residents in quarantine, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, until they have met criteria for release from quarantine."

Beam also touched on vaccination rate in Pennsylvania, citing a recent New York Times story ranking each state in vaccinating its residents. As of noon on Monday, Pennsylvania had 30% of residents with at least one shot; with 15% of its residents being reported as fully vaccinated.

However, she also said a key issue remains securing more vaccines and said the state is advocating for more.

She pointed to the Lancaster mass vaccination clinic as an "ideal illustration" of a vaccination site.

More stats:

- Beam said that as of Monday, more than 425,025 Pennsylvanians have been vaccinated through the Federal Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. CVS has vaccinated more than 367,500; Walgreens has vaccinated 57,525.

- The statewide total of positive COVID-19 cases is 1,015,268, according to the department of health's website.

- This week, the state says 5,870,320 additional doses were allocated through April 3.

- To date, 4,116,035 residents have tested negative.