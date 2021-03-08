Registration for Lancaster County’s mass vaccination site officially launched Monday with the Pennsylvania Department of Health allocating over 5,000 doses to the effort to arrive this week.

The site is starting with a soft opening on Wednesday, with limited vaccination appointment slots -- the center is expected to start with fewer than 1,000 vaccinations per day.

All vaccinations are by appointment only -- with patients unable to enter the center more than 20 minutes prior to their scheduled time.

People can register for appointments online at VaccinateLancaster.org or by phone at (717) 588-1020. The phone line is staffed Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To register, a person needs to provide demographic details, medical history and COVID-19 history, contact information.

The site is designed to handle a consistent flow of about 200 people getting shots at any given time for a daily total of up to 6,000 people — putting the clinic at the same capacity as federally run vaccine clinics in larger cities.

“We appreciate the significant demand in our community for COVID-19 vaccines, which is why our coalition has worked tirelessly over the past few months to make this community vaccination center a reality,” said Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, in a press release Monday. “We are committed to doing all we can to get shots into arms as quickly as possible, but that is completely dependent on the supply of vaccines from the Department of Health.”

Lancaster’s mass vaccination site, in the former Bon-Ton store at Park City Center, will be operated through a collaborative effort of local vaccine providers, with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health taking the lead.

The mass vaccination site will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. through 6 p.m., according to the press release.