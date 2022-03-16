With an omicron surge threatening to overwhelm hospitals, Gov. Tom Wolf in December requested hospital strike teams to relieve regional hospital strain from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), one of which was dispatched to WellSpan York Hospital.

The regional approach was intended to have a wider impact, but with fewer than one patient transfer a day — none from Lancaster County — that goal doesn’t appear to have been realized.

In the two months the FEMA team spent in York, the hospital accepted 55 out-of-system patient transfers, according to data provided by WellSpan Health.

“It’s important to note that WellSpan Health has continued to have the highest COVID-19 census of all health systems in the central region,” Ryan Coyle, a WellSpan Health spokesperson, said in an email.

Coyle added, “At the height in mid-January, WellSpan Health had over 550 COVID-19 patients being treated in our hospitals.”

It’s unclear which health systems across the 16-county region the strike team was to serve had patient transfers accepted by WellSpan Health.

Coyle declined to disclose this.

The head of the county’s largest ambulance provider characterized the 55 patient transfers as insignificant.

“It’s not a lot,” said Bob May, executive director of Lancaster EMS. “I would say that it’s low impact.”

But, May added, “You could argue if you’re the one in the Emergency Department waiting for a bed, I think that’s beneficial for everybody.”

In December, Wolf announced FEMA would be sending strike teams to WellSpan York and Scranton Regional hospitals to help address the staffing shortage amid the omicron surge. Earlier this year, Wolf extended the program to EMS and long-term care facilities.

The Wolf administration called the regional missions “a success.”

“As Pennsylvania’s inpatient hospitalizations peaked in mid to late-January, these federal teams, as well as the other assets deployed to support healthcare, were timed as best as could be expected given the rapidly changing situation and timelines for such complex operations,” Mark O’Neill, a Pennsylvania Department of Health spokesperson said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline.

O’Neill added, “Even though the number of transfers in from other facilities were lower than expected, the support given to the York hospital had other benefits not captured in the numbers.”

A 23-person FEMA team of mostly physicians, nurses and respiratory technicians reported for clinical duties on Jan. 3 at WellSpan York Hospital and remained until March 3.

In the first month of deployment, York Hospital accepted 27 patient transfers from outside health systems. In the second month of deployment, York Hospital accepted 28 patient transfers.

LNP | LancasterOnline reached out to seven health systems that serve the region — Evangelical Community Hospital; Geisinger Health; Mount Nittany Health; Penn Highlands; Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health; Penn State Health and UPMC — to inquire about transfer request.

Only LG Health said they had made a transfer request.

Following the ninth denial, LG Health stopped requesting patient transfers, a hospital spokesperson said.

Geisinger Health declined to respond, instead referring questions to WellSpan Health.

Despite the modest number of patient transfers outside the WellSpan Health system, Hospital & Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HHAP) officials said the effort was also aided by the decline COVID-19 cases.

“Fortunately, the surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant began to decline around the time that the support sites came online,” Liam Migdail, a HHAP spokesperson, said in an email.

Migdail added, “Having the ability to transfer patients if necessary gave hospitals needed flexibility and support as they came out of the crisis.”