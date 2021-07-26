The owners of Rose City Nursing & Rehabilitation in Lancaster city averted a strike set for today by reaching a tentative agreement with union members Monday.

Nearly 60 Rose City union members were expected to picket over issues related to low pay and health care insurance.

About 1,500 workers in 21 Pennsylvania facilities — including Rose City, managed by Priority Healthcare Group — had planned on holding a one-day strike.

“Our new agreements move us in the right direction, but they are only a first step in an urgent and larger conversation about reforming our long-term care system,” Matthew Yarnell, president of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania, said in a statement Monday.

SEIU represents nearly 45,000 health care employees in hospitals and nursing homes across the state, including those from dietary, laundry and direct-care at Rose City, a 124-bed for-profit facility at the 425 N. Duke St. in Lancaster city.

Details of the tentative agreement at Rose City still need to be ironed out.

LaShelle Robinson, a certified nursing assistant and union delegate, told LNP | LancasterOnline on Monday that they had reached a nine-month agreement with Rose City management.

Over the next few weeks, union representatives will meet with co-workers to review agreement details and “hold ratification votes,” according to a press release. Contract details will be shared once the ratification process is done.

“Pennsylvanians who need assistance should receive it in the setting of their choice, whether a nursing home or their home,” Yarnell said. “But whatever they choose, the quality of their care relies on workers having good union wages and benefits. This is how we attract and retain frontline workers and have the staff we need.”