At the end of January, Lancaster General Hospital had 83 patients at ready for discharge, but waiting on a post-acute care bed, about twice the average number before the COVID-19 pandemic, LNP | LancasterOnline has learned.

While awaiting discharge for a post-acute bed is not new, pre-pandemic the issue was mostly limited to behavioral health patients, which historically has suffered from a bed shortage.

Now it impacts skilled nursing, personal care homes and rehabilitation.

“It’s every aspect of post-acute care,” said Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer for Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and the face of the county’s COVID-19 response. “So, it’s not just a nursing home problem. It’s anything that’s not home.”

Christopher Chamberlain, vice president of emergency management with the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania, agreed.

“Anywhere along the line when there’s a backup it has a domino effect,” Chamberlain said.

The reason?

The staffing shortage is a critical component. But not the only one. The COVID-19 pandemic has demanded facilities spread out patients — stretching an already thin staff — to protect residents from becoming infected.

“It is in some ways a COVID story because it is a challenging work environment,” Chamberlain said.

What’s happening at LG Hospital is not a local anomaly.

Delayed post-acute care happened before the pandemic but, like with other issues highlighted during this public health emergency, COVID-19 has exacerbated the problem in both rural and urban communities.

Hospitals across the state — including Penn State Health and WellSpan Health — report similar issues releasing patients not sick enough to be hospitalized but who still need care before returning home.

UPMC Lititz did not respond to multiple emails seeking comment.

‘If, God forbid, we’re in this same situation again’

The situation had become so dire at WellSpan Health — which also has seen its post-acute care releases double in the pandemic — that hospital officials in York sought relief by forming a partnership with SpiriTrust Lutheran to help staff its nursing homes.

The health system, which operates WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, initially discussed, and nixed, an ambitious staff-sharing partnership in a previous wave that would have helped staff 60 nursing home beds. With cases climbing again in November and the omicron variant threatening to overwhelm hospitals, the discussion switched from trying to staff 60 beds to staffing anything they could.

“If, God forbid, we’re in this same situation again, we know what levers to activate and how soon,” said Dr. Bhatia Vipul, medical director of continuing care for WellSpan.

Pre-pandemic, nursing homes in Lancaster County were — on average — at 89% occupancy, according to data provided by the Pennsylvania Health Care Association, a trade organization. The Pennsylvania average was 86%.

As of Jan. 23, the average nursing home occupancy in Lancaster County was roughly 82%. Pennsylvania’s average in January was 75%.

Pennsylvania facilities hit their lowest occupancies with an average rate of 71% on Jan. 10, 2021.

“Long-term care providers are doing the best they can to create more access to care — especially as hospitals also reach capacity — but they need more staffing support to keep up with new resident demand,” Eric Heisler, a Pennsylvania Health Care Association spokesperson, said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline.

“There are beds — whole units — in nursing homes that remain empty because of a lack of staff to support expanded operations.”

According to a survey the association released in October, roughly three in four nursing homes have limited or frozen admissions because of a lack of staff, creating a wait list for about half of Pennsylvania facilities.

“For most of the pandemic, we continued to care for Landis Homes residents and have been able to admit persons from the broader community as well, while reserving some healthcare beds in case there was a need for COVID positive residents,” Evon Bergey, Landis Homes vice president of operations and COO, said in an email.

Bergey added, “As with many other organizations, Landis Homes has been challenged in the areas of staffing and admissions.”

‘We have beds, but we don’t have staff’

In WellSpan’s service region — which includes northern Lancaster County in Ephrata — nursing home occupancy rates are at roughly 75%, Vipul said. That means for every 100 beds, 75 are filled.

For SpiriTrust, their average occupancy is higher than the state average, or about 82%, said Carol Hess, senior vice president and chief administrative officer.

“We have beds, but we don’t have staff,” Hess said.

SpiriTrust provides personal care, memory support, nursing and rehabilitation services as well as residential and assisted living in six south central communities, including facilities in York County.

While SpiriTrust does not have a footprint in Lancaster County, the staffing arrangement did “help WellSpan in Lancaster County,” Vipul said.

About two dozen WellSpan staff members with needed expertise or experience working in nursing homes began started work in SpiriTrust facilities around Christmas. Their efforts helped open 40 beds in two facilities and ends this week.

The takeaway for Hess?

“We just can’t look inside ourselves,” she said.

The concern is that when hospitals cannot release patients, those waiting for care may not get it in the time frame they need.

“What it boils down to is that hospitals are boarding patients in the hospital who don’t need hospital-level care while we are managing some of the highest levels of patients in the history of our hospitals,” said Monica Cascarino, vice president of care transitions at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

Ripchinski doesn’t see this post-acute care release issue changing any time soon.

“It’s an in-flow and an out-flow problem,” Ripchinski said. “The in-flow number is good because the numbers are going down. The out-flow problem, we might have for a while.”