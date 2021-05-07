With the clamor for limited COVID-19 vaccines now relegated to the early days of the vaccination campaign in Pennsylvania, pop-up clinics hope to inoculate hard-to-reach communities.

NAACP Lancaster and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health are among the organizations offering no-appointment necessary, walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

“These clinics are part of LG Health’s ongoing efforts to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to individuals who might be experiencing barriers to accessing the vaccine,” Alice Yoder, LG Health executive director of community health, said in a press release.

Yoder is also spearheading a coalition of roughly 30 members from various Lancaster County organizations that aims to ensure hard-to-reach communities.

Earlier this week, Gov. Tom Wolf announced he was lifting pandemic restrictions starting Memorial Day, except for the requirement for face masks, which will remain in place until 70% of Pennsylvanians 18 and older are vaccinated.

The 70% goal — set in an effort to provide the state with herd immunity — requires vaccine providers reach as many Pennsylvanians as possible.

As of Thursday, 42.7% of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated in the state, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Today, NAACP Lancaster is co-hosting a pop-up clinic for the first dose of the Moderna vaccine from 1 p. m. to 5 p. m. at Faith Tabernacle Church of God, 665 S. Ann St., Lancaster. For more information, call 717-405-3115.

Lancaster General is offering a series of clinics for the first dose of the Pfizer- BioNTech throughout the month to target rural, Plain and poor communities across the county.

Here is the information about those clinics:

- Mondays (May 10, 17 and 24) from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Robert Fulton Fire Co., 2271 Robert Fulton Highway, Peach Bottom. Call 717-544-3284 for more information.

- Wednesdays (May 12, 19 and 26) from 2 to 6 p.m. at The Factory Ministries, 3293 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise. For information call, 717-544-3865.

- Thursdays (May 13, 20 and 27) from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Carter & MacRae Elementary School, 251 S. Prince St., Lancaster. Call 717-696-9685 for information.

Second dose vaccine appointments will be scheduled at the time the first dose is given.

Minors ages 16 and 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.