The warmer temperatures and budding blossoms signal the long awaited arrival of runny noses and scratchy throats.

Welcome to allergy season.

“We’re starting to see pollen uptick across the area,” said Craig Evanego, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

Pollen is the pesky, powdery substance needed for plants, trees, grasses and weeds to reproduce. It’s transported through the air and can trigger an allergic reaction when entering the respiratory system.

“We’re famous for our allergies here,” said Dr. Kevin Lynch of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Family Medicine Leola.

Lynch added, “We’re definitely getting right into the thick of it now.”

The tree and grass pollens Thursday were high and moderate, respectively, according to Weather.com.

“Mid-to-late April is when most of your spring flowering plants will start blooming,” said Mike Blocher, operations manager for Esbenshade’s Garden Centers & Greenhouse in Lititz.

Rain can bring some temporary relief, as it prevents pollen from traveling. The 50% chance of showers today and 75% chance Saturday night could bring a short respite.

But the higher-than-normal temperatures expected over the weekend — today, high 61 degrees, low 50 degrees; Saturday, high 73, low 59; Sunday, high 72, low 52 — could also facilitate pollination. The normal high this time of year is 59 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

‘Trickier this year’

Buckle up, allergy sufferers, spring allergies can drag out through June.

The only way for those with seasonal allergies to avoid the inevitable trip to the pharmacy for an over-the-counter fix — Lynch said, tongue in cheek — is to stay indoors.

But then that’s where dust mites thrive.

Microscopic and insect like, dust mites generate some of the most common indoor allergens, according to the American Lung Association.

So if staying shut-in after a long, cold winter is a nonstarter, allergists say — in the wake of the pandemic — be careful not write off that runny nose as allergies.

The symptoms for COVID-19 and allergies, both of which trigger an immune response, can be similar: runny nose, scratchy throat and cough. But the two also differ in important ways. COVID-19 could also elicit a fever, shortness of breath and body aches, which are not associated with allergies.

“It’s definitely a trickier year this year because every person who comes in with a snootful could be a COVID carrier,” said Dr. Laura Fisher, who practices at Lancaster Family Allergy in Lancaster.

Fisher noted mask wearing has had the unintended benefit of contributing to fewer asthma flare-ups and will continue to be critical for reducing spread during allergy season.

Lynch and Fisher both recommend starting an over-the-counter allergy regimen before allergy symptoms set in. And then brace for August when ragweed flowers mature and release pollen.

“Lancaster is a beautiful place to live,” Fisher said, “so, it’s worth it.”