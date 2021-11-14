Kyle Schlinkman, 37, sipped on an 8-ounce fiber strawberry shake while his family ate the dinner he had just prepared: seasoned turkey loin, green beans and Caesar salad.

Between bites, his husband and three kids chatted about their weekend plans, thankful Schlinkman had finally recovered his sense of taste.

“I love food,” said Schlinkman, a licensed practical nurse in East Donegal Township. “I want to be eating.”

But, Schlinkman added, “I still can’t keep food down.”

In the weeks after his COVID-19 diagnosis over the Christmas holidays— which included two hospital stays, one in which he went into respiratory failure and nearly died — Schlinkman lost his sense of taste and smell, an unmitigated disaster for a self-described foodie who loves cooking.

“It was so bad,” said Joselyn Schlinkman-Minnucci, 16, noting her dad is usually a good cook. “Everything was salty. We couldn’t eat it. Not even ketchup helped.”

Daily infection and fatality counts may indicate the extent of the virus’ grip on day-to-day life, but it belies the ongoing impact on those — like Schlinkman — who have recovered from their initial infection, but who continue to struggle with lingering symptoms weeks, even months later.

While diagnosed 11 months ago — before vaccines were widely available to health care workers — Schlinkman still lives with the novel coronavirus, a phenomenon called “Long COVID” or post-COVID-19.

His breathing is still labored — even with constant oxygen — and keeping food down has been such a challenge that Schlinkman has a feeding tube.

His severe symptoms may be a rarity among most long haulers, but Schlinkman is not alone.

Long COVID patients are known as “long haulers” and appear to be a growing group.

As of Monday, an estimated 13.7 million Americans — more than 467,000 in Pennsylvania alone — have had Long COVID, according to the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. The estimate assumes, based on research, that 1 in 3 diagnosed with COVID-19 will develop Long COVID. If the 30% long hauler estimate holds, that means roughly 19,000 Lancastrians have had at least one COVID-19 symptom a month or longer after being diagnosed.

In response to this growing need, COVID-19 clinics to treat long haulers have cropped up across the country. But, financial help for long-haulers remains a work in process.

“The long haulers, they many times are an enigma,” said Dr. Luminita Tudor, a pulmonologist and sleep specialist in York. She also is the team leader for WellSpan COVID Care, a COVID-19 clinic that treats long haulers with a multidisciplinary approach.

“The narrative doesn’t stop here,” Tudor said. “The story does not have an end yet.”

Tudor added, “This is the next phase of COVID.”

‘We didn’t catch them in our data’

Health experts originally believed persistent COVID-19 symptoms were rare. But then emerging studies began to show a slower recovery for a growing number of patients.

The symptoms can range from breathing difficulties to cognitive and memory issues — often called “brain fog” — to heart problems.

“As we started looking for them, the numbers went up,” said Dr. Taj Rahman, medical director of pulmonary medicine at UPMC in central Pennsylvania, which includes seven hospitals from Lititz to Harrisburg.

Rahman is also the program lead for UPMC Post-COVID Pulmonary Recovery Care in the region.

“I think, initially, the low number of long haulers was that we didn’t catch them in our data,” Rahman said.

In response to the need, post-COVID clinics started surfacing last year.

The first clinic in Lancaster County emerged in February.

All of the major health systems in the county — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, WellSpan Health and UPMC — have post-COVID clinics.

Most clinics run by referral. Some offer therapies virtually.

“The goal is to get patients back into the community. Returning to work would be another success, or learning to manage their symptoms,” said Dr. Tony T. Ton-That, medical director of LG Health’s Post-COVID-19 Recovery and Rehabilitation Therapy Program.

Schlinkman — who was employed as a health care provider with Hospice & Community Care until earlier this year, when he was unable to return to work — has been on long-term disability ever since. He is not enrolled in a COVID clinic, something local health care workers said he could benefit from.

Upon the recommendation of his doctors at Penn State Health’s Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Schlinkman sought post-COVID care at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, which, he said, did not accept his out-of-state insurance. Penn State Health doesn’t have a clinic dedicated to long-COVID patients.

“My team of doctors had recommended them since they are one of the top hospitals, and my health needs require additional insight,” Schlinkman said.

‘People expect me to say I’m doing better’

Schlinkman’s Hospice colleagues began rolling up their sleeves for a COVID-19 vaccine a few weeks after his symptoms first appeared on Christmas Day.

Initially, Schlinkman thought he felt exhausted because of all the holiday prep, which started in the kitchen early Christmas Eve morning and didn’t end until after he and his husband, Daniel Minnucci, put the gifts out for the kids. After going to bed about 2 a.m., he rose early again Christmas morning, this time to cook a dinner for 19 people.

The next morning, Schlinkman couldn’t get out of bed.

He had all the classic COVID-19 symptoms: chills, sore throat, nausea and vomiting.

Two days later, a test confirmed what Schlinkman had suspected: he was COVID-19 positive. Schlinkman’s husband, Minnucci, was the only other person in the family infected and has made a full recovery.

Since his initial diagnosis, Schlinkman has faced one setback after another.

“People expect me to say I’m doing better,” Schlinkman said. “I hate to say that I’m not.”

For starters, Schlinkman’s weight loss has been a continual challenge for his doctors. At one point — despite a 12-hour feeding-tube diet augmented with protein shakes — he had lost nearly 40 pounds, shrinking his 5-foot-8-inch frame to 98 pounds.

And then, he’s had multiple surgeries to reinsert the feeding tube, which frequently gets lodged in his esophagus.

"It's so weird when I think how much food is involved with everything," said Schlinkman, noting that not eating requires a lot of preplanning.

Take, for example, the annual apple picking with extended family last month. Normally, he’d bring a pocket knife to sample and share the fruit. He didn’t this year because a bite likely means throwing up a short time later.

He carries disposable bags for vomit emergencies.

It’s not as simple as eating or not eating, though.

If he doesn’t eat, his potassium levels drop critically low. Potassium is crucial for nerve and muscle cells — particularly in the heart — to function properly. And, if he does eat, continual vomiting has its own risks: dehydration, aspiration and enamel erosion. He’s had his teeth bonded twice this year.

“I felt defeated a lot,” Schlinkman said.

And then, there’s the emotional toll.

“It’s put a huge strain on all of us, really,” said Minnucci, 42, Schlinkman’s life partner of 16 years and husband of six. “He’s young, and I keep encouraging him not to give up.”

Once the family’s breadwinner and in near constant pain after doctors inserted a feeding tube into his stomach in February, Schlinkman increasingly became despondent. He spent the first month on the feeding tube squirreled away in his bedroom upstairs.

“I just couldn’t live like that,” Schlinkman said.

‘Sick at work’

About 2% of the more than 1.5 million COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania are among health care workers.

Officials believe the roughly 32,000 health care workers infected by COVID-19 is likely “a significant undercount” because it relies on case investigations, which often are incomplete, said Maggi Barton, a state health department spokesperson.

While it’s unlikely all health care workers became infected on the job, it’s uncertain how many were. Pennsylvania doesn’t track this.

It’s also unclear — among the health care workers infected by patients — how many filed workers’ compensation claims.

Schlinkman only filed his recently. His claim is still pending.

As of Oct. 1, more than 23,600 workers since the onset of the pandemic have filed compensation claims related to COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.

“Not every workers’ compensation claim that is filed is accepted and approved,” Penny Ickes, now former communications director for Labor & Industry, said in an Oct. 1 email to LNP | LancasterOnline. “Workers’ compensation claims that are contested, including those related to COVID-19, are thoroughly reviewed, and decisions are made based on the facts and merits of each claim and the law.”

Infectious diseases — including COVID-19 — are compensable under the Pennsylvania Workers’ Compensation Act.

The once predicted exorbitant claims haven’t materialized, so far. The majority of COVID-19 worker claims have targeted specific industries such as nursing homes, hospitals and retail stores.

Physicians appear “shy to assign work causation in disease cases,” David B. Torrey, a Labor & Industry compensation judge, wrote in an opinion for the Pennsylvania Bar Institute, noting the many opportunities for hazardous exposures that exist for doctors.

As of Oct. 13, only 904 of COVID-19 related claims were compensable and more than 11,500 were denied, according to Labor & Industry data. Roughly another 650 were temporary compensable claims.

It’s difficult to know whether the bulk of costs in Pennsylvania are medical related or for lost work. Labor & Industry doesn’t track this and the nonprofit corporation that does only follows insurance carriers, which represents less than half of all claims. More than half of the payouts in Pennsylvania are made by self-insurers.

According to the Pennsylvania Compensation Rating Bureau — the state’s licensed rating organization — roughly 30% of COVID-19 workers’ compensation claims in 2020 were related to medical benefits, with the average benefit totaling about $20,000.

Schlinkman estimated his out-of-pocket medical costs, so far, at roughly $8,000. At least $3,100 of that is past due and has been sent to collection agencies.

“I got sick at work,” Schlinkman said. “That should have been workers comp, and I shouldn’t have gotten stuck with any of these medical bills. But here I am with them piling up.”

‘Utmost priority’

More than 700 hospice patients last year were diagnosed with COVID-19, according to Hospice & Community Care, which provides palliative care and grief support to patients and families in eight counties across the region, including Lancaster County.

Lancaster County Coroner data shows nearly two dozen patients in 2020 died from COVID-19 while under the care of Hospice.

“Hospice & Community Care employees’ safety has been of the utmost priority throughout the pandemic,” Allie Bucher, a company spokesperson said in a written statement to LNP | LancasterOnline.

An Oct. 21 petition filed with Labor & Industry alleges Schlinkman faced “regular exposure to COVID-19 positive patients” and that Hospice was notified of Schlinkman’s diagnosis on Dec. 28.

“I think it was pretty clear how he became infected,” Eric Stark, Schlinkman’s attorney, said.

Roughly 15% of the workers compensation claims for which the Pennsylvania Compensation Rating Bureau keeps tabs “might fall” into the long hauler category, said Brent Otto, the organization’s vice president and chief actuary.

What makes a case like Schlinkman’s so challenging is that it’s an outlier. Most long haulers do not experience the debilitating symptoms for the duration he has.

Schlinkman had hoped to return to the hospice work he so enjoyed. But his weakened condition makes it nearly impossible to attend to the physical needs of patients.

Last week, he started a new job managing staff at a nursing home. While it offers him some much-needed flexibility, he remains concerned — going forward — about his stamina.

“I get worn out just from taking a shower,” Schlinkman said.

That has Schlinkman’s friends and family worried.

“I can just see that he’s worn down,” said Lynn Kelly, a longtime family friend and travel buddy who lives in Delaware County’s Ridley Township. “He’s not the Kyle I’ve known for years.”

After much cajoling, Kelly started a GoFundMe account to help offset Schlinkman’s medical expenses.

Because he faces an uncertain future, the “long hauler” label represents the unknown.

“I have no intention of dying here,” said Schlinkman, who turned 37 earlier this month. “I can’t just accept the care for what it is. They have to start finding solutions.”