Keep yourself and Lancaster County healthy by getting your flu and COVID vaccines by the end of the month, Pennsylvania’s top doctor said Tuesday.

“This flu season has the potential to be severe, so we are encouraging Pennsylvanians to get their flu shot and COVID-19 booster together to keep our communities safe,” said Dr. Denise Johnson, state Department of Health acting secretary and Pennsylvania Physician General.

Johnson joined Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health officials at the health system’s Suburban Pavilion in Lancaster city to encourage people to get flu and COVID vaccines.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned the U.S. may see a harsh flu season after a significant drop in cases the past two years attributed to pandemic-related social distancing and masking.

“Influenza is serious and can be deadly, which is why it is important that Pennsylvanians receive their flu vaccine,” Johnson said. “This is also an opportunity to continue the work of mitigating COVID-19 by receiving the new COVID-19 vaccine.”

This year, both the flu shot and nasal spray are available and recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older to protect against the flu, according to state health officials. The flu vaccine can often diminish the severity of symptoms a person might experience should they come down with the flu. The updated COVID-19 bivalent boosters are also available to provide protection against the original virus strain as well as the Omicron variant (and its subvariants BA.4 and BA.5).

“The flu shot and COVID-19 bivalent booster are both available by visiting your doctor’s office, pharmacy, grocery store, local walk-in clinic or state health center by appointment,” said Johnson. “The vaccination process is quick, easy and helps protect yourself and anyone you may encounter this flu season, which is just beginning. We recommend getting vaccinated before the end of October.”

The CDC has reported that it is safe to get the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time.