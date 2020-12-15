Mask Oct 23 2020
Buy Now

Three-year-old Allie Kat Smith, left, walks with her parents Samantha, left, and Matt on the first block of North Queen Street in Lancaster city on Friday, Oct 23, 2020. We need to mask up and take other precautions to limit COVID-19's spread. 

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise across Pennsylvania, including in Lancaster County.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Pa. rose by 9,846, bringing the total coronavirus cases to 509,320 to date.

In Lancaster County, the number of COVID-19 cases to date grew by 325, leaving the total at 22,615. 

The deaths related to COVID-19 also grew across Pa. on Tuesday.

Pa. saw 270 additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total death toll in the state to 12,890.

Lancaster County's COVID-19 death toll rose to 621, an increase of 13 from Monday's count.

Lancaster County's COVID-19 dashboard indicates there have been 608 deaths in the county related to COVID-19. That is an increase of eight from Monday.

To date, 3,072,305 people in Pa. have tested negative for COVID-19. 

Related articles:

Sign up for our newsletter

Tags