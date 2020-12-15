COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise across Pennsylvania, including in Lancaster County.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Pa. rose by 9,846, bringing the total coronavirus cases to 509,320 to date.

In Lancaster County, the number of COVID-19 cases to date grew by 325, leaving the total at 22,615.

The deaths related to COVID-19 also grew across Pa. on Tuesday.

Pa. saw 270 additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total death toll in the state to 12,890.

Lancaster County's COVID-19 death toll rose to 621, an increase of 13 from Monday's count.

Lancaster County's COVID-19 dashboard indicates there have been 608 deaths in the county related to COVID-19. That is an increase of eight from Monday.

To date, 3,072,305 people in Pa. have tested negative for COVID-19.

Related articles: