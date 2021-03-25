coronavirus covid-19 illustration file photo cdc dark background

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reveals the structure of the novel coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus is COVID-19.

 CDC

Pennsylvania reached the 1 million mark in coronavirus cases on Thursday, meaning nearly 8% of the state’s population is confirmed to have been infected at some point in the year-long pandemic.

Among individual counties, the overall infection rate has ranged from a low of 4.7% in Susquehanna County, in the northeast, to a high of 19.2% in tiny Forest County, in the northwest, according to an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis of Department of Health data.

On Thursday, the state added 3,623 new cases of COVID-19, the Department of Health reported, raising the total to 1,000,240, or 7.8% of its total population.

Lancaster County added 162 new cases on Thursday, taking its total to 46,596. That’s equal to 8.6% of the county’s population of 545,7254, and an overall infection rate that's slightly above the state average.

Overall infection rates among other mid-state counties include Lebanon, 9.6%; Berks, 9.2%; York, 8.6%; Dauphin, 7.9%; and Chester, 6.3%.

Pennsylvania's COVID-19 death toll is at 24,917.

