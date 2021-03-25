Pennsylvania reached the 1 million mark in coronavirus cases on Thursday, meaning nearly 8% of the state’s population is confirmed to have been infected at some point in the year-long pandemic.

Among individual counties, the overall infection rate has ranged from a low of 4.7% in Susquehanna County, in the northeast, to a high of 19.2% in tiny Forest County, in the northwest, according to an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis of Department of Health data.

On Thursday, the state added 3,623 new cases of COVID-19, the Department of Health reported, raising the total to 1,000,240, or 7.8% of its total population.

Lancaster County added 162 new cases on Thursday, taking its total to 46,596. That’s equal to 8.6% of the county’s population of 545,7254, and an overall infection rate that's slightly above the state average.

Overall infection rates among other mid-state counties include Lebanon, 9.6%; Berks, 9.2%; York, 8.6%; Dauphin, 7.9%; and Chester, 6.3%.

Pennsylvania's COVID-19 death toll is at 24,917.