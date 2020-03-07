Pennsylvania's number of presumptive positives cases of coronavirus rose to four on Saturday, with Gov. Tom Wolf announcing two new cases of COVID-19 in Montgomery County, outside Philadelphia.

Counties impacted to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, include Delaware (1 case), Montgomery (2 cases) and Wayne (1 case).

Click here to read the Pennsylvania Department of Health's updates and information on COVID-19 in Pa.

The cases are awaiting official confirmation by federal testing.

Delaware and Montgomery Counties are in the southeast corner of the state, bordering Philadelphia. Wayne County is in the state’s northeast corner, on the border with New York.

“These new cases bring our total of presumptive positive cases to four in Pennsylvania,” Wolf said in a news release. “Even with these new cases, I want to reassure Pennsylvanians that the commonwealth is prepared and responding appropriately and swiftly so that information and resources are available.”

“I have been coordinating with legislative leaders from both parties, and we have agreed to immediately work toward a package that would provide resources to ensure we are aggressively mitigating the spread of COVID-19,” Wolf said.

For past coverage: